GIRLS ON TOP: Gilas U18 women’s squad earns Division A promotion

Gilas Pilipinas Girls punctuated their dominating run with a 95-64 clobbering of hapless Lebanon in the final to complete a tournament sweep of the FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup Division B Sunday at the Futian Sports Park in Shenzhen, China.

A huge 17-0 blitz in the second quarter broke open a tight ballgame setting the tone for the blowout that capped the Filipinas’ promotion to Division A.

Coming into the final with a three-game winning run including a lopsided elimination round victory over their final victim, head coach Julie Amos reminded her squad to control their emotions and focus on the task at hand.

“We just told the girls to work hard and try to get this win. Coach Julie (Amos) told the girls that this comes in once in a lifetime and I think coach Julie prepared them well,” Gilas Girls assistant coach Patrick Aquino said.

The girls responded with a performance worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with Division A powerhouse teams China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand — who the Filipinas will join in the 2026 edition of the prestigious tournament.

Alyssa Kae Rodriguez led the Gilas Girls with 22 points while Alicia Margarett Villanueva chipped in 15 markers.

Defense also played a big role in the Pinay cagers’ roll as they forced the Lebanese to commit 31 turnovers.

Gilas Girls picked Lebanon’s pocket 21 times, disrupting their opponents’ offensive sets while giving them opportunities to counterattack.

Ava Fajardo sealed Gilas Girls’ 17-0 run that broke a 20-20 deadlock in the second quarter with a couple of free throws with 4:27 left.

From there it was all Gilas Girls.

Naomi Panganiban even nailed a booming triple for the biggest margin, 89-48, with 7:09 left.

Reem El Ghali led Lebanon with 31 points and 15 rebounds in a losing effort.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Al Panlilio lauded the dedication of the girls to bring honor to the country.

“The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is proud of our U18 squad and how they represented the country,” Panlilio said.

“Getting promoted to Division A means they will get to test themselves against world-class opponents such as China, Australia, and Japan and this will be a better gauge to determine where our program is and what we need to improve on.”

The Philippines left a trail of destruction on its way to the crown.

It crushed the lowly Maldives, 141-18, before routing Lebanon, 89-63, to top Group A.

Facing a familiar foe in Samoa in the semis, the Gilas Girls delivered a 71-47 masterclass to reach the championship round.