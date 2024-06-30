FRENCH BATTLEFIELD: Dreams to be made, broken at Le Golf National

The sun rose over the serene landscape of Le Golf National, casting a golden hue on the perfectly manicured greens.

Located just southwest of Paris, this pristine course is set to become the epicenter of golf of the Paris Olympics that will open on 1 August.

Known for its challenging layout and picturesque views, Le Golf National promises to provide a captivating backdrop for the world’s top golfers as they compete for Olympic glory.

Designed by the renowned architect Robert Von Hagge, Le Golf National has long been a staple in the world of golf, hosting numerous prestigious tournaments, including the Ryder Cup in 2018.

Its reputation for being a true test of skill is well-deserved.

“Le Golf National is a course that demands precision and strategy,” said Justin Rose, who is familiar with its intricacies.

“It’s a place where every shot counts, and there’s no room for error.”

The course itself is a masterpiece, featuring a mix of wide fairways, deep bunkers, and water hazards that challenge even the most seasoned professionals.

The Albatros course, where the Olympic competition will be held, is particularly famous for its closing stretch.

Holes 15 through 18 are some of the toughest in golf, often described as a gauntlet that separates the great from the good.

“Those finishing holes at Le Golf National are as good as any in the world. They test every aspect of your game,” former world No. 1 Rory McIlroy said.