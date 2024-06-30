Food stamp rolls out

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will start implementing the Food Stamp Program (FSP) nationwide this month.

The FSP is one of the priority programs of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that aims to fight involuntary hunger by augmenting nutrition of the one million low-income households in the country or those in the so-called Listahanan 3. Beneficiaries in the list were identified based on the food-poor criteria as defined by the Philippine Statistics Authority.

The implementation of the program is ordered through Executive Order 44 which establishes the “Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program.” It is a monetary-based assistance with Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to be used by beneficiaries in purchasing select food commodities from eligible partner merchant stores.

DSWD Undersecretary Edu Punay said the agency prepared for the full implementation of the program by conducting a six-month pilot implementation in several parts of the country. FSP staff and 1,000 validators also were hired in the areas covered.

Punay said FSP would be implemented in 10 regions and 21 provinces with an initial target of 300,000 families.

The 300,000 beneficiaries were validated and registered last month.

According to Punay, a review and assessment of the results of their six-month pilot testing was conducted to determine the impact of the program on select 3,000 beneficiaries. He noted that initial assessments conducted from February to March showed a significant impact on the lives of the beneficiaries.

The DSWD is mandated to identify eligible beneficiaries of the program and to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure the efficient and timely distribution of food stamps.