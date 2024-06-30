Filinvest InstaHomes: Ready for move-in, right here, right now

Whether you're an investor seeking your next property venture or an end-user looking for your dream home, Filinvest InstaHomes has something to offer you.

Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI), a multi-awarded and trusted developer, offers a range of move-in ready condo units, house-and-lot packages, and residential lots in fully built communities in prime locations. With over 60 years of experience and a diverse portfolio, FLI continues to provide coveted homes and lifestyles as it builds Filipino dreams across the country.

TAILORED FOR INVESTORS

Smart Investment Opportunity

Filinvest InstaHomes offers a strategic investment opportunity for those looking to enhance their portfolios. Filinvest’s ready-for-occupancy (RFO) units, located in established and accessible communities, are primed for immediate leasing, allowing investors to start generating passive income right away. This ease of entry into the rental market, combined with significant discounts of up to 25% for spot cash payments within 30 days of reservation, makes Filinvest InstaHomes a compelling investment choice. These properties are designed to appreciate over time, ensuring that your investment grows along with the progressive communities where they are situated.

PERFECT FOR END-USERS

Instant Move-in Convenience

Filinvest InstaHomes provide the immediate comfort of moving into a fully constructed home. Skip the long wait times associated with new buildings and enjoy the benefits of instant occupancy. Filinvest RFO units allow you to fast-track your move, with flexible payment terms and immediate access to your new home. From the moment you receive the keys, you can start living in a vibrant community designed with your needs in mind.

Ready-to-enjoy Amenities

Filinvest InstaHomes are also ready for enjoyment with modern, refreshing amenities available to residents any time of the day. Relax in the community’s clubhouse with swimming pool and explore healthy leisure spaces such as parks, playgrounds, sports court, fitness centers, and more from the moment you move in.

ONE SOLUTION, MULTIPLE BENEFITS

Filinvest InstaHomes bridges the needs of both investors and end-users with a solution that caters to different objectives. Investors can leverage the income potential and appreciation prospects of these properties, while end-users can enjoy the convenience and comfort of a ready-to-live-in home. Filinvest’s expansive portfolio ensures that there’s an InstaHome suited to various lifestyles and investment goals.

