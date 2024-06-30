FEARSOME TWOSOME: Bianca, Dottie carry Phl hopes on fairway

The formal announcement of Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina’s qualification in the Paris Olympics came at an ungodly hour.

But the entire country saw it coming.

Arguably the best Filipina golfer following the departure of Filipino-Japanese Yuka Saso, Pagdanganan booked a return flight to the Summer Games after making it to the 60-woman list of the International Golf Federation.

She emerged at No. 36 at the end of the two-year qualifying window following impressive finishes in some Ladies Professional Golf Association events.

Her coach Carito Villaroman believes that she is ripe enough to win an Olympic medal.

“I think she has a very good chance for a podium finish,” said Villaroman, the low-key coach who was once considered as the best Filipino junior golfer in the country after winning three junior golf world titles in 1983, 1985, and 1986.

Known for her powerful driving and fearless plays, Pagdanganan has always been wanting to win an Olympic medal.

Her chance came three years ago but she fizzled out when she finished with a 1-over par 285 to finish at 43rd spot.

This time, Pagdanganan is ready.

Pagdanganan has been playing consistently in his past few tournaments in the Ladies Professional Golf Association, thanks to her powerful driving and improved putting. She even came up with a seventh-place finish in the Mizuho Americas Open last May before surviving the cut in the past two events, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give and KPMG PGA Championship, respectively.

“She has been playing well lately,” said Villaroman, who will go to Paris to personally give pointers to his prized ward.

Unlike what he did in Tokyo, however, Villaroman will not serve as her caddie when she arrives in Paris around the first few days of August.

Pagdanganan has yet to play at the Le Golf National, which already hosted the European Cup and the Ryder Cup, but she will get a taste of the French brand of competition when she competes in The Amundi Evian Championship that will be held at the Evian Resort Golf Club starting 11 July.

From there, she might return to the United States to compete in other LPGA events before the women’s stroke play of the Summer Games tees off on 7 August.

“Hoping that she will reach her peak during the Olympic week,” Villaroman said.

Pagdanganan stressed that she will not let the golden opportunity slip away this time.

“Making it to the Olympics has been a goal since I started playing golf,” the 26-year-old Pagdanganan said in a previous interview.

“I’m incredibly thankful for all the support and I’m excited to represent the Philippines on the world’s biggest stage.”

Like Pagdanganan, Ardina is also determined to spring a surprise in Paris.

Although she finished at No. 56, the 30-year-old Ardina has been faring consistently in the Epson Tour while posting solid performances in various LPGA events.

In fact, her crucial performance at the LPGA Mediheal Championship in May was the clincher, where she finished in the top 10 to secure the vital points that boosted her world ranking.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Ardina, who was supposed to see action in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics but begged off at the last minute due to the threat of the Zika virus.

“I’ve worked so hard for this moment, and to finally see it happen is just beyond words.”

The qualification of Ardina and Pagdanganan marks a significant moment for Philippine golf, a sport that has been growing steadily in the country.

Their success is expected to inspire a new generation of golfers and bring more attention to the sport. The Philippines — a nation with a rich sporting heritage — has found new heroes in Ardina and Pagdanganan, whose achievements will be celebrated for years to come.

As Ardina and Pagdanganan prepare for the Olympics, their focus will be on maintaining their form and staying mentally strong.