Farmers receive P100-M cash aid

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos Jr. led the distribution of P100 million in cash aid for Bohol and Cebu farmers and fisherfolks.

According to the Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas, the governors of Bohol and Cebu received financial assistance of P50 million each.

Likewise, P10,000 in cash aid was also extended to some 20 farmers or 10 farmers from each of the said provinces.

During the ceremonial distribution which had an estimated crowd of 10,000, Pres. Marcos Jr. reinforced his office’s consistent efforts in providing for the needs of the farmers, such as implementing programs that he said would benefit them.