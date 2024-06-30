Ex-Aboitiz energy topgun now MGen head

Energy executive Emmanuel V. Rubio, who successfully led the Aboitiz Power Corp., formally assumed the position of President and chief executive officer (CEO) at Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen) today.

Rubio is expected to help the company expand its presence in the renewable energy space with an additional 1,500 megawatts (MW) capacity.

Likewise, he is geared towards bringing into fruition the significant investments including the planned integrated liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility currently in the pipeline.

“Manny Rubio will play a vital role as MGen actively pursues growth prospects that will bring long-term value not just to the company, but also to the projects’ host communities and our country,” Meralco Chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan said in a statement over the weekend.

“We are excited to have him on board as we look forward to his fresh perspectives and innovative ideas that will steer the power generation company towards becoming a reliable partner of the Government in achieving inclusive and sustainable economic growth,” he added.

Rubio succeeds Jaime T. Azurin as a member of the MGen Board of Directors also chaired by Pangilinan.

Azurin will remain President of Global Business Power Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MGen.

Rubio previously served as the President and CEO of AboitizPower.

During his tenure at Aboitiz Power, he led the company’s transition to sustainable energy sources, promoting significant growth in renewable energy while maintaining a balanced power generation portfolio.