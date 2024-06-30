Enco Buds 2 Pro provides immersive audio on the go

Oppo has unveiled the Enco Buds 2 Pro, targeting students with features that enhance the online or hybrid learning experience. The Enco Buds 2 Pro boasts 12.4mm drivers, large for their price range, promising clear and immersive audio for lectures and multimedia content.

The earbuds also feature dual microphones with AI-powered noise cancellation to ensure clear communication during online classes and group projects.

Oppo highlights the comfortable and stylish design of the Enco Buds 2 Pro. The lightweight earbuds come in Granite White and Graphite Black, and their sleek, two-tone texture with a matte finish is said to resist fingerprints.

Battery life is another student-centric feature. The Enco Buds 2 Pro offers six hours of playback on a single charge, with additional charges from the case providing extended use throughout the school day.

At P2,499, the Oppo Enco Buds 2 Pro positions itself as an affordable option for students seeking a balance between sound quality, call clarity, design and price.