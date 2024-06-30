Embrace AI, Quijano urges journalists

Former newspaper editor Nick Quijano, Jr. has emphasized the importance of embracing innovative technologies with zeal, highlighting Artificial Intelligence (AI) as the frontrunner in transforming traditional journalism.

“AI, still in its infancy, holds immense promise and challenges alike,” Quijano said. “Understanding its true capabilities and potential implications demands thorough exploration and effort. This pivotal moment calls for journalists to swiftly grasp AI’s nuances to uphold the integrity and relevance of authentic journalism in people’s lives.”

Quijano noted that print journalism initially faltered, struggling to harness the transformative power of digital technologies for information dissemination.

“Yet, it endured, adapting to the new era despite the chaos of misinformation and disinformation that ensued,” he said.

Quijano said AI presents a comparable crossroads.

“Its innovative potential holds the key to revolutionizing news creation and consumption. However, there exists a cautionary tale of misuse, potentially exacerbating the spread of manipulated information,” he warned.

Quijano said journalists stand at a critical juncture to preempt such risks, aligning AI’s integration with rigorous ethical standards.

“Newsrooms must proactively reshape their roles and operational frameworks to accommodate AI’s capabilities effectively,” he said.

“This includes appointing dedicated AI editorial and product strategists tasked with spearheading experimentation and implementing AI tools across all facets of news production while upholding journalistic ethics.”

Amid these transformative changes, Quijano said one truth remains steadfast: journalists’ paramount duty is to preserve public trust.

“Responsible use of AI tools ensures that journalism remains a cornerstone of transparency and credibility in an increasingly complex media environment,” he said.

Quijano urged journalists to embrace AI not as a threat but as a tool for innovation.