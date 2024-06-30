ELEVATING THE SPORT PGTI: Driving Philippine golf to new heights

In the vibrant landscape of Philippine sports, Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. (PGTI) stands as a cornerstone in the advancement of professional golf.

Established in 2009, PGTI has revolutionized the local golf scene, nurturing talent and positioning the Philippines as a premier golfing destination.

Through its various tours — the Philippine Golf Tour (PGT), the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT), and the Junior PGT — PGTI continues to shape the future of golf in the country.

PGTI is dedicated to providing Filipino golf professionals with numerous opportunities to showcase their skills and gain recognition.

Through well-organized tournaments, players receive substantial rewards for their hard work and dedication. These events are essential for players to hone their talents and build the competitiveness needed for international campaigns.

Since its inception, PGTI has staged over 300 tournaments, attracting both local and international participants. This impressive track record underscores the organization’s unwavering commitment to promoting golf and offering a competitive platform for players to excel at higher levels.

Through its continuous efforts, PGTI has positioned the Philippines as a significant venue for professional golf in Asia. The organization is committed to elevating the standards of golf in the country, ensuring that Filipino golfers have the necessary opportunities and support to succeed on the global stage.

PGTI’s vision is clear – a brighter future for Filipino golfers, both locally and globally. The mission is to advance the growth of professional goalf in the Philippines and promote the country’s top championship courses as venues for international tournaments. This mission is realized through a comprehensive golf program, with the PGT serving as its flagship circuit.