Election offense case possible vs. Alice Guo

An election offense case is possible against suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, according to the poll body.

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairperson George Garcia made the confirmation on Saturday to DAILY TRIBUNE.

Garcia, however, said the poll body will have to wait for the decisions of the Senate and Office of the Solicitor General (OSG).

“Hintayin namin ang result ng Senate investigation at ung case sa [Solicitor General] (We will wait the result of the investigations of the Senate and the OSG),” Garcia said.

Earlier, Garcia also said that a disqualification case can be filed against Guo supposedly making false claims in her Certificate of Candidacy when she ran for mayor in the 2022 elections.

This, after the National Bureau of Investigation on Thursday, 27 June, confirmed that the fingerprints of Guo matched with those of Chinese passport holder Guo Hua Ping.

The OSG last month launched its own investigation into the background of Guo to investigate whether there is a legal basis to file a quo warranto case against her.

Guo is also being accused of ties with illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators.