DSWD clarifies: 4Ps not ‘dole-out’ program

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) capped off a week-long celebration of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) on Sunday, stressing the program’s role in empowering families, not simply providing handouts.

National program manager of the 4Ps Gemma Gabuya reiterated during the closing ceremony at the Lucky Chinatown Hotel that the program is transformative.

“The 4Ps is not a dole-out program,” said Gabuya. “It aims to empower 4Ps households to become more self-sufficient.”

She also said that the 2019 enactment of Republic Act 11310, which institutionalized the 4Ps as a key government strategy to combat poverty.