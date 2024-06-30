Divorce and then some

Divorce is a controversial issue because most people think it's morally wrong. Legally though, it is reprehensible not because it is immoral but because the State prefers to keep the marriage instead of being the foundation of the family. It is so impressed with public interest that so much rights and privileges are accorded to married couples and their children.

This is why it is difficult to be a mistress. No legal and demandable rights are accorded to one. In fact, the only advantage I can think of is that you don't have a mother-in-law. But that is another story.

The problem though is that the current paradigm is shifting. The fact that we are the only country in the world, aside from the Vatican, that has not recognized divorce should suggest that change should come.

However, most people still opt for the status quo. Why? Because we're comfortable with it and we don’t want to disturb things. We want stability.

This is why institutions (religion, education etc.) tend to resist change. But the reality is change is inevitable. At some point, they need to adjust to it in order to stay relevant. Those which are stubborn crumble. Look at the Catholic Church. Its teachings had practically remained the same through centuries until the Vatican 2 Council. It had a rude awakening against new religions that are more responsive to the changing times. So, it has a liberal pope now.

America, supposedly the bastion of modern democracy, ironically used to have slaves and treat women unjustly. The idea is that slaves are not humans and, therefore, are mere properties. Women, on the other hand, are deemed humans, but sadly “of lesser form” and hence, could not enjoy the usual privileges accorded to men, like the right to vote or even drive an automobile. But things are different now.

Our worldview is indeed designed to suggest permanence. Change is always stressful. At some point though, there’ll be some tipping point that would force us to abandon existing beliefs and embrace new ones as they are more relevant and responsive.

Homosexuality, as it was known then, was seen as a disease, while rock and roll was considered the devil’s music. But now, as the Christian rock band Petra points out, God gave rock and roll to us and gender identities are actually diverse. Now we have LGBTQIA plus. And the list still continues to expand. There used to be a time when the acronym was simply B-A-K-L-A and then some.

Now, more than ever, we find ourselves again at a crossroads. Hopefully this time, we open ourselves to possibilities instead of blindly defending our positions with our ridiculous, if not entirely fallacious arguments.

Divorce is the new paradigm. Just because we institutionalize it doesn't mean we destroy marriage. With or without it, couples would continue to separate if they are not responsible and have the right character to make their relationship work.

You see, marriage is not for fu@%i*g as!#o%es. But I won't be surprised if eventually, it can be for effing as!#o%es, too!