DENR project transforms LGUs into ‘resilience champions’

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources gathered under one roof at least 40 chief executives of local government units which shared best practices in becoming “resilience champions” during the Project TRANSFORM Colloquium held on 20 June at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

“Project TRANSFORM puts local government units (LGUs) at the center of community-based disaster resilience programs. The critical role of local stakeholders in environmental protection and climate action cannot be minimized,” DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said during the Colloquium with the theme “From Science to Action: Transformative Pathways toward Resilience and Environmental Sustainability.”

TRANSFORM is an acronym for Transdisciplinary Approach for Resilience and Environmental Sustainability through Multistakeholder Engagement.

“TRANSFORM provides a scientific, strategic mechanism among stakeholders and highlights the importance of locally-driven solutions as well as a participatory approach for achieving environmental sustainability and resilience,” Loyzaga said.

She emphasized the need to prioritize the development of individual and institutional capacities of local government units (LGUs) for evidence-informed decision-making, and to invest in increasing capacity for implementation of policies, plans and programs

In developing project, DENR partnered with the National Resilience Council, First Philippine Holdings Corporation, Philippine Business for Social Progress, Peace and Equity Foundation, and the Zuellig Family Foundation.

The secretary gave credit to the provinces of Bataan and Rizal, Ormoc City and the municipality of Siargao for their successful implementation of Project TRANSFORM.

Project TRANSFORM intends to contribute to the preservation of ecosystem integrity to support food, water, energy security as well as public health; the enhancement of human well-being; and the achievement of development continuity that is free from disruptions caused by different hazards and disasters and the achievement of inclusive economic growth.

Loyzaga said that strong multi-stakeholder collaboration, community-driven innovation and knowledge development and sharing will help attain community resilience.

“While every LGU has its different exposure and vulnerability, all experience challenges on how to manage their water, forest and soil resources, and coastal and marine environments,” Loyzaga pointed out.

To achieve broader development goals, the DENR has helped its partner LGUs in integrating climate change and resilience into local planning, programming and implementation, ensuring that any intervention that has been developed must be practical, inclusive and context-driven to benefit communities.

“These interventions were developed based on a thorough assessment, vulnerability and capacity analysis, and stakeholder assessment. This approach was taken to ensure that whatever interventions were programmed were based on science and actual needs locally. And that the challenges are addressed not just for the immediate, but they are addressed strategically,” Loyzaga said.

During the Colloquium, Bataan Governor Jose Enrique S. Garcia III shared the resilience journey of his province.

Launched on 9 May 2023, Project TRANSFORM offered Bataan a whole-of-society approach to building resilience and sustainability.

“We are able to engage more than forty partners from the government, business, academic and civil society sectors. Under Project TRANSFORM, these partners have contributed technical assistance and mobilized resources to help the province implement its adaptation strategies,” said Garcia.