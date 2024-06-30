China attempts to block PCG conducting rescue ops to an exploded fishing boat in WPS

Masinloc, Zambales - A Chinese Coast Guard ship attempted to block a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) tending to a Filipino fishing boat explosion at the West Philippine Sea on Saturday.

PCG said in its news release that two China Coast Guard vessels tried to prevent them from conducting a rescue operation even after they were informed of the emergency.

The damaged motor banca sank past 3 p.m. after the explosion of its engine, some 17 nautical miles Southwest of Bajo De Masinloc.

Two of the eight Filipino fishermen who were injured incurred third degree burns.

The fishermen were eventually rescued, while two injured individuals were given immediate medical attention according to PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo.