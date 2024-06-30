CCC pushes safeguard to disaster

As the country observes the National Disaster Resilience Month (NDRM) this July, the Climate Change Commission (CCC) underscored the critical role of climate resilience in safeguarding the Philippines from the escalating impacts of climate change.

Under the theme “Bantayog ng Katatagan at ang Pagbubuklod sa Layuning Kahandaan” (Pillar of Resilience and Uniting for Preparedness), this year’s observance emphasizes the necessity of proactive measures to enhance the country’s ability to withstand and recover from climate-related disasters.

As the impacts of climate change become more evident, embracing climate resilience is crucial. The CCC advocates for preparedness by urging individuals and communities to stay informed about climate-related risks and integrate climate considerations into their disaster plans. Families are encouraged to create emergency plans that account for climate hazards and to prepare disaster supply kits with essentials such as water, food, medication, and important documents.

Adaptation plays a pivotal role in enhancing climate resilience. The CCC calls for support for climate-resilient infrastructure improvement and the adoption of sustainable practices, including recycling, energy conservation and sustainable transportation. Engaging in local disaster risk reduction programs and integrating climate adaptation strategies into community planning are vital steps in building resilient communities.

Solidarity and collective action are fundamental to climate resilience. Building strong connections with neighbors and community organizations, participating in local volunteer efforts focused on climate-related disaster response and recovery, and spreading awareness about climate resilience through schools, workplaces and social networks are also important.

The CCC encourages everyone to support climate initiatives that enhance disaster resilience, educate others about the importance of climate resilience, and take proactive steps to reduce vulnerability to climate-induced disasters.

“Effective climate resilience measures can save lives, reduce economic losses, and protect livelihoods. They contribute to the preservation of natural resources and biodiversity. As we observe National Disaster Resilience Month, let us commit to integrate climate considerations into our preparedness efforts, enhance our adaptive capacities, and foster solidarity,” said Secretary Robert E.A. Borje, CCC vice chairperson and executive director.

The observance of the NDRM, as mandated by Executive Order 29 s.2017, shifts focus from disaster awareness building to disaster resilience. This transition underscores the importance of equipping individuals, communities, organizations and local government units with the capacity to adapt to and recover from the effects of hazards and disasters through effective risk management.