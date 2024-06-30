Capital1 pulling a surprise

Capital1 Solar Energy hopes to add more excitement to Philippine volleyball by tapping the services of the young but explosive outside hitter from Russia and four battle-tested local players for the coming Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

Russian import Marina Tushova was warmly welcomed by team owners Mandy and Milka Romero who are both convinced her Filipino-like fighting spirit is beneficial not only for the team but also for the sport which is enjoying tremendous popularity these days.

“We hope to bring more excitement to the fans that’s why we took her and the four other local players,” said Mandy Romero, who is slowly but surely transforming the Solar Spikers into one championship squad.

Apart from the four newcomers — Ayumi Furukawa, Iris Tolenada, Julia Ipac and Maria Shola Alvarez — the Romero sisters are also excited about the inaugural PVL Rookie Draft set on 8 July as they owned the No. 2 pick.