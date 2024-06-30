Business firms oppose bus transit link project

Several businesses in Cebu City on Sunday have voiced opposition to the “Link to the Port” project — a component of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) initiative.

The project proposes reducing Osmeña Boulevard from four lanes to two, aiming to prioritize pedestrians and revitalize the downtown heritage district.

Four established businesses submitted position papers to the Cebu City Council expressing concerns that the project would worsen traffic congestion and negatively impact their operations.

Metro Retail Stores Group Inc., which has three stores along the boulevard, urged the council to reconsider the project’s implementation. They proposed alternative solutions such as removing obstructions like street vendors, redesigning sidewalks, and improving public transportation stops.

Best Buy Mart Inc. argued that the project could hinder economic activity and retail sales in the area. They believe it might not address traffic issues but could exacerbate them.

McJoy, another concerned business, questioned the long-term benefits of the project. While acknowledging the need for development, they expressed apprehension about the potential misuse of widened sidewalks.

It also raised concerns that these areas could become havens for street dwellers or additional space for vendors, ultimately obstructing storefronts.

Meantime, Purita Sih, owner of All Pet Supplies, criticized the project for potentially altering the character of the heritage district. She questioned why the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit project would modify roads instead of preserving the historical area.

Sih argued that Cebu City is a major urban center requiring efficient traffic flow. She emphasized the need for “effective roads” over purely aesthetic improvements.

The “Link to the Port” project forms part of the “Heritage Loop” pedestrianization initiative. This broader plan aims to revitalize local businesses while promoting pedestrian access within the city’s historical core.