Built to drive where pavements end

“The SUV that started it all for Ford is finally here. We are excited that Filipinos get to finally experience the off-road performance of the All-New Bronco. With its iconic design and rugged terrain capabilities, adventure seekers are in for a thrill as it can take on extreme conditions in the great outdoors,” said Mike Breen, managing director, Ford Philippines.
Setting the mold for SUVs since 1965, the All-New Bronco offers unparalleled capability in rough terrain. The Outer Banks variant with Sasquatch Package boosts that further with this set of features:
•Advanced 4x4 with On Demand Engagement — This feature provides power to all its wheels for enhanced traction and stability. With its G.O.A.T. Modes (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain), it can match performance to the terrain, weather, or whatever the roads and trails throw your way, with the simple turn of a dial.
•High Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension (HOSS) System with Position-sensitive BILSTEIN Shock Absorbers — Designed for the harshest conditions, this helps deliver off-road stability at higher speeds and great precision at lower speeds.
•4.7 Final Drive Ratio with Electronic-locking Front and Rear Axle — Engineered for maximum traction, this helps ensure grip and torque are optimal, no matter the drive.
•High Clearance Suspension and High Clearance Fender Flares — These easily help the All-New Bronco traverse off-road terrain. The High Clearance Fender Flares also help keep mud, dirt, and other elements away from vehicle body.
•17” Black High Gloss-Painted Aluminum, with Warm Alloy Beauty Ring, Beadlock Capable Wheels — Adding more muscle to the overall look of the All-New Bronco, these also help in off-road situations — giving tires better traction in low air-pressure situations.
•35-Inch Mud-Terrain (M/T) Tires — These tires help give the All-New Bronco added traction whether driving through muddy, rocky or uphill conditions.
Powerful, functional and connected
Powering the All-New Bronco is a 2.7L EcoBoost® V6 Engine with Auto Start-Stop, which is capable to deliver 335 PS of power and 555 Nm of torque, is mated to a 10-Speed Automatic Transmission to bring more power to off-roading or trail riding.
There is much to be admired inside the All-New Bronco starting with the leather trimmed seats in dark space gray and navy pier color with a 10-Way Power Adjust for the driver’s seat and 8-Way Power Adjust for the front passenger, extending flexibility to cater to various seating preferences.
Combining functionality and style, the All-New Bronco comes with a Carbonized Gray Molded-in-Color Hard Top with sound deadening headliner that’s ready to withstand a variety of weather conditions. It also gives an open-air rush with an easy-to-pull-off-and-store removable roof and doors option.
Connectivity is also a core feature of the All-New Bronco starting with a SYNC® 4 infotainment system with 12-inch Colored Touchscreen with swipe capability and Enhanced Voice Recognition ensuring easier access to various controls of the vehicle. The screen also doubles as a monitor for the 360-degree camera that gives better visibility especially in rocky and unpredictable terrain. It is also equipped with a premium B&O® Sound System with 10 speakers including subwoofer for an immersive listening experience.
The All-New Bronco also comes with Ford Co-Pilot360 Technology, a suite of enhanced driver-assist technologies and safety features such as Auto High-Beam Headlights, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®) with Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping System, and Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking to name a few.
The All-New Bronco is also FordPass app ready with certain features such as the Intelligent Oil Life Monitor, Vehicle Status, and Vehicle Location-giving owners information support they need to fuel their adventures.
The All-New Bronco is available in the following colors: Eruption Green, Race Red, Cactus Gray, Oxford White, Azure Gray (additional P20,000), and Shadow Black. It is exclusively available for online reservation via the Ford Philippines website, and is expected to arrive Ford dealerships starting mid-June 2024. For more information, customers can visit a Ford dealership or log on to ford.to/AllNewBronco.