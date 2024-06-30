Built to drive where pavements end

“The SUV that started it all for Ford is finally here. We are excited that Filipinos get to finally experience the off-road performance of the All-New Bronco. With its iconic design and rugged terrain capabilities, adventure seekers are in for a thrill as it can take on extreme conditions in the great outdoors,” said Mike Breen, managing director, Ford Philippines.

Setting the mold for SUVs since 1965, the All-New Bronco offers unparalleled capability in rough terrain. The Outer Banks variant with Sasquatch Package boosts that further with this set of features:

•Advanced 4x4 with On Demand Engagement — This feature provides power to all its wheels for enhanced traction and stability. With its G.O.A.T. Modes (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain), it can match performance to the terrain, weather, or whatever the roads and trails throw your way, with the simple turn of a dial.

•High Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension (HOSS) System with Position-sensitive BILSTEIN Shock Absorbers — Designed for the harshest conditions, this helps deliver off-road stability at higher speeds and great precision at lower speeds.

•4.7 Final Drive Ratio with Electronic-locking Front and Rear Axle — Engineered for maximum traction, this helps ensure grip and torque are optimal, no matter the drive.

•High Clearance Suspension and High Clearance Fender Flares — These easily help the All-New Bronco traverse off-road terrain. The High Clearance Fender Flares also help keep mud, dirt, and other elements away from vehicle body.

•17” Black High Gloss-Painted Aluminum, with Warm Alloy Beauty Ring, Beadlock Capable Wheels — Adding more muscle to the overall look of the All-New Bronco, these also help in off-road situations — giving tires better traction in low air-pressure situations.

•35-Inch Mud-Terrain (M/T) Tires — These tires help give the All-New Bronco added traction whether driving through muddy, rocky or uphill conditions.