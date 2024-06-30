Booms, trash traps to prevent mangrove pollution

Planting propagules is not the only way to preserve and restore mangroves.

On 28 June, members of the Tubo-tubo Fisherfolks Association (TFA) laid booms made of connected empty plastic soda and water bottles on a river in Barangay Silahis, Wawa an Kabalutan in Orani, Bataan to prevent garbage from ending up in the mangrove area. The fishermen also put trash traps made up of hard plastic mesh to contain pollutants.

Assisting them were staff of Orani municipal environment and natural resources office, Bantay Dagat, Provincial Government Environment and Natural Resources Office-Bataan and GMEC.

TFA is the beneficiary under the Orani Mangrove Adoption and Protection Project (OMAPP) of the local government and energy company GNPower Mariveles Energy Center Ltd. Co. (GMEC).

GMEC adopted five hectares of mangrove site in Sitio Pulo, Barangay Kabalutan. The company will restore and sustain the mangrove serving as a storm shield and habitat for various species of flora and fauna.

Earlier, a total 13,000 seedlings were planted at the site, broken down into 12,354 Bakawan (Rhizopora), 267 Bungalon (Avicennia)s; and 385 Pagatpat (Sonneratia).