Bong Go assists fire-stricken households in Navotas City

Sen. Bong Go extends additional support to recovering fire victims in Navotas City to help them rebuild by dispatching assistance through his Malasakit Team at Tanza Annex Covered Court on Friday, 28 June.

“Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit ay nabibili, ang pera ay kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa," said Go in a message.

In coordination with Mayor John Rey Tiangco, Vice Mayor Tito Sanchez, Councilors Abu Gino-gino, Cesar Justine “CJ” Santos, and Miguel “Migi” Naval, the affected families received essential aid such as snacks, shirts, masks, vitamins, basketballs, and volleyballs. Additionally, there were select recipients of shoes and a mobile phone.

Senator Go's initiative also facilitated the National Housing Authority's provision of Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) benefits to 56 eligible households affected by the fire.

Go emphasized his advocacy for providing emergency housing assistance, which he continues to champion, ensuring that affected families have resources to rebuild their homes, such as nails, roofing sheets, and other necessary housing materials.

“Isinulong natin ang programang EHAP noon at patuloy ko itong sinusuportahan ngayon upang matulungan ang mga biktima ng sunog at iba pang sakuna na makabili ng materyales para sa bahay tulad ng yero, pako, semento, at iba pang pangangailangan,” Go explained.

Go also continues to push for his filed bill, Senate Bill No. 192, which seeks to institutionalize the Rental Housing Subsidy Program. Under the proposed measure, a housing and social protection program will be developed to provide disaster victims better and more affordable access to the formal housing market through the provision of rental subsidies provided by the government if enacted into law.

Senator Go, recognized as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate brand of public service, highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance fire prevention in communities. He noted the Bureau of Fire Protection's modernization under Republic Act No. 11589, which he principally authored and co-sponsored.

This Act mandates a comprehensive ten-year modernization plan to equip the bureau with advanced capabilities for fire response through increased firefighter recruitment, acquisition of modern fire equipment, and specialized training.

“Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa. Ang importante po magtulungan tayo, sino pa ba ang magtutulungan kung ‘di tayo lang po kapwa natin Pilipino. Kaya po nandirito kami ngayon para tulungan kayong lahat mga kababayan ko,” he added.

In cases where disasters like fires result in injuries or medical needs, Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, highlighted the crucial role of Malasakit Centers in providing immediate healthcare support to ease their financial burden.

The senator encouraged residents with health concerns to utilize the Malasakit Center at Navotas City Hospital. The Malasakit Centers Act, which Senator Go principally authored and sponsored, has established 165 centers nationwide, benefiting approximately ten million underprivileged Filipinos by streamlining access to medical assistance from various government agencies.

“Ako naman bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit Kuya Bong Go, magseserbisyo ako sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo. Magtulungan tayo upang ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga Pilipinong pinakanangangailangan,” ended Go.