Bong Go aids diverse communities in Mati City, Davao Oriental

Sen. Bong Go visited Mati City, Davao Oriental, providing essential aid to over a thousand residents from various sectors of the community on Saturday, 29 June.

The event at the Barangay Central Covered Court showcased the senator's dedicated approach to addressing the needs of marginalized and underserved Filipinos.

During his address, Go emphasized his connection to the people, underscoring the universality of their struggles and the shared Filipino spirit.

"Mahal namin kayo sa Davao dahil pantay pantay tayong lahat na Pilipino, mga Bisaya, pero marami rin akong pinsan na Ilonggo... Bisaya rin ako. Kung anong kinakain ninyo, 'yun rin ang aking kakainin. Kung anong sinasakyan ninyo, 'yun rin ang sinasakyan ko," he shared.

"Walang akong arte sa trabaho dahil sanay na ako sa trabaho noon pa. 'Wag n'yo akong itrato na ibang tao. Lapitan n'yo lang ako, kausapin n'yo ako, mayayakap n'yo. Nandito ako para magserbisyo sa inyo, mga kababayan," he added.

Go also made a point to address the specific needs and contributions of various community members.

"Gusto ko i-greet ang ating youth. Ako, as your senator, sisikapin ko na makagawa ng batas na makakatulong sa mga mahihirap, 'yung walang mga trabaho at hindi nakapag-aral—our out-of-school youth. Itong mga PWDs, mahal ko kayo. Mga pasyente, 'yan ang importante sa akin na mapagamot kayo," he said.

Go continued, "Mga fish porter… mga IPs, mga Muslim, mga vendors… mga kababayan kong Pilipino, mahal ko kayong lahat. Salamat sa inyong pagtitiwala."

A total of 1,500 impoverished residents were given food packs, snacks, shirts, basketballs, volleyballs, face masks, vitamins, and bags by Go and his Malasakit Team.

Furthermore, through Go's initiatives in partnership with Mayor Michelle Rabat and Vice Mayor Lorenzo Rabat, the community benefited from the local government's additional financial support.

Mayor Rabat delivered a powerful testimonial, recognizing Go's impactful contributions. She highlighted the financial support facilitated by Go, "Tumawag sa akin si Senator Bong. Sabi niya, 'Mayor, may Local Government Support Fund tayo na mula sa gobyerno'... na pinagsikapang isulong ni Senator Go. Dahil gusto niyang makatulong… para sa ating mga kababayan."

Concluding her remarks, Mayor Rabat praised Go's approach to service, "Dating aide ni Mayor (Rodrigo) Duterte at ngayon ay senador na walang ibang bisyo kundi ang magserbisyo. Simpleng tao lang na madaling lapitan, na palaging handang tumulong. Palakpakan natin siya para sa walang sawang pagtulong sa ating lahat."

Amidst these substantial contributions, a touching moment unfolded when Go personally gifted a pair of shoes to Dorengina Doringo, a local who had shown immense support during his previous visits. This gesture symbolized his personal commitment to those he serves.

In the province, Go has supported the rehabilitation of roads in Banaybanay, Baganga, Boston, Caraga, Lupon, Manay, and San Isidro; the construction of multipurpose buildings in Banaybanay, Lupon, Governor Generoso, San Isidro, and Caraga; street lighting project in Lupon and Banaybanay; construction of potable water systems in Baganga, Lupon, and Manay; and construction of flood mitigation structures in Caraga, Cateel, Lupon, Manay, San Isidro, and Tarragona; rehabilitation of drainage systems in Lupon and San Isidro; and construction of a slaughterhouse in San Isidro.

He also supported the acquisition of a motor vehicle for Lupon and ambulances for the local governments of Baganga, Boston, Caraga, Cateel, Manay, and Tarragona.

The senator ended his speech by reiterating his life’s mission: "Ako na inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Naniniwala po ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo rin po yan sa Diyos. At ito po ang aking natatanging bisyo, ang magserbisyo sa aking kapwa Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya.”

On the same day, Go also aided another batch of vulnerable sectors in Brgy. Dahican. He then attended the Liga ng mga Barangay - Davao Oriental Chapter Barangay Congress and oversaw an ambulance turnover ceremony. Additionally, Go spoke at the commencement exercises at Davao Oriental State University and joined a Sports Cup in Brgy. Sainz Upper Bliss.