Bohol, Cebu farmers receive P100-M cash aid from PBBM

To further boost the livelihood of Filipino farmers and ensure their productivity, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led a distribution of the P100 million Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fisherfolk, and Families at the CPG Complex in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

According to the Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas, the governors of Bohol and Cebu received financial assistance of P50 million each.

Likewise, P10,000 in cash aid was also extended to some 20 farmers or 10 farmers from each of the said provinces.

During the ceremonial distribution which had an estimated crowd of 10,000, Pres. Marcos Jr. reinforced his office’s consistent efforts in providing for the needs of the farmers, such as implementing programs that he said would benefit them.

“We will carry out various projects that will bring comfort to your life and invest in your well-being and prosperity. No one will be left behind on the journey to a brighter and more prosperous tomorrow,” he said, further thanking the Bohol farmers for securing food not only for their families but for the whole of the nation.

“If we come together, there is no challenge we cannot overcome and no dream we cannot achieve,” the President added.

Among those who graced the event was Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, who turned over some seeds and fertilizers, coconut seedlings, farm machinery and equipment, fiberglass boats and fishing paraphernalia, and loan programs.

Likewise, some interventions were also carried out for the beneficiaries, led by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Labor and Employment, and the Department of Trade Industry.

Attendees of the occasion received five kilos of rice each.