Better to see you

For cataracts, the fem-to-cataract laser delivers artificial intelligence, which allows the surgeon to plan the surgery. The procedure is safe, predictable and standardized so that every treatment is very accurate to achieve good results and fast recovery. The newest and latest treatment BLC is offering is coronary lenticular inspection for advanced refractive correction, called Clear.

Using the new, unique design and re-engineered performance Swiss Femto Z8 Neo, the laser offers improved performance for Lasik and cataract treatments. A non-invasive tool that “takes pictures of the back of your eye,” the faster Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) scan allows for more efficient workflow and gentle treatments with a low-energy concept.

“If you want to be at par with the global eye centers in the world and to be the best here in the Philippines, where the best procedures are only for deserving Filipino patients who can afford them, you have to invest in a Femto Laser,” said BLC CEO and head of Refractive Surgery, Dr. Ches Heredia.

Dr. Heredia added that other laser machines are very bulky, and a separate room is needed. Z8 is very compact. It has wheels. You can bring it from one operating room to another.

“From the point of view of the patient, also from the point of view of the surgeon, it›s the best. It can do, number one, Lasik. It can do cataracts. There›s no other laser that can do cataracts. It’s versatile. It’s the most important,” Dr. Heredia explained.

BLC started the Clear procedure exactly a year ago. The center has operated on 15 patients and the results are getting better and happier. Clear laser procedure restores better vision and makes many activities and daily life much easier. It’s a minimally invasive and gentle procedure. Using a low-energy laser to correct vision, the surgeon creates lenticular discs and a small opening. The lenticule is removed through the opening with minimal stress to the cornea. The removal of the lenticule changes the shape of the eye, correcting the refractive error, and thus, improving your vision. Clear is a single laser procedure. It’s fast and provides comfort and convenience during surgery. Clear is considered the next generation of lenticular laser surgery. Say goodbye to glasses and contacts, and say hello to a clear vision.

The main difference between Lasik and Clear is there’s no flap. In Lasik, the surgeon creates a flap and lifts the flap. And then the laser does the reshaping. With Clear or lenticule extraction surgery, there›s a very small incision using a two-millimeter incision. It takes about 20 seconds to remove the lenticule. The following day, most of the patients were 20-20 with no risk of complications from the flap.

BLC still operates using Lasik because most of the procedures are still Lasik. The center hopes, in the future, when patients are more informed, they can convert more and more Lasik patients, towards Clear procedures.

Dr. Heredia clarified that there’s some cost difference between Lasik and Clear. However, he hopes the patient realizes the value of not having a flap versus a flap because restrictions are lower.

BLC normally charges P120,000 for the pay-per-seat. The center invested in the Zimmer technology because they are slightly lower than the competition. For the Filipino market, BLC offers Clear patients the opportunity to have state-of-the-art Clear procedure for only P88,000. It includes comprehensive screening, procedure and six months of free consultation.