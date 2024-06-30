BBM rating up, Sara’s own drops

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. maintained a stable performance rating, while Vice President Sara Duterte’s trust and approval rating declined amid leadership shakeups.

The survey released on Sunday showed that Marcos had a steady approval rating of 44 percent and a trust rating of 33 percent in the second quarter.

However, Marcos’ approval rating lost three points in North Central Luzon, also known as his bailiwick, during the second quarter of this year to 49 percent from 52 percent during the first quarter.

Duterte’s overall ratings saw a significant decline, with her approval dropping from 53 percent in the first quarter to 46 percent in the second quarter.

The Vice President’s trust rating, likewise, declined by five points from 46 percent in the first quarter to 41 percent in the second quarter.

Notable was the drop in Duterte’s approval ratings in NCL, from 47 percent to 38 percent.

Her approval ratings in Mindanao also plummeted from 75 percent to 68 percent, while her trust ratings also fell from 67 percent to 65 percent.

Escudero rating falls

“Despite the drop, the VP remains the official with the highest approval and trust ratings,” the survey said in its analysis.

“It should be noted that the resignation of the VP as DepEd secretary took place at the end of the survey period and hence not included in the results,” it added.

Senator Francis Escudero, the newly elected Senate President, has likewise suffered a drop in ratings.

His trust score plummeted from 45 to 37 percent, while his approval rating fell from 58 to 47 percent.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo and House Speaker Martin Romualdez have demonstrated tenacity in their ratings.

In the second quarter, Romualdez’s trust rating increased marginally from 18 to 19 percent, while his approval rating climbed from 25 to 27 percent.

Gesmundo’s approval rating stayed at 29 percent with a little increase in trust from 20 to 21 percent.

The survey for the second quarter was carried out independently and without a commission by PUBLiCUS Asia, Inc.

It said the “purposive selection from a panel of more than 200,000 registered Filipino voters, which is managed by PureSpectrum’s Singapore office — a US-based panel marketplace with a global reach — was used to conduct the study.”