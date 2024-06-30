Bahayahay, art building for Aeta

At a cultural exhibition of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority to mark Arbor Day at Harbor Point Ayala Mall inside the Subic Bay Freeport Zone, Aeta equipment were showcased.

Aeta craft will get a boost with the turnover to them on 19 June of a two-story multi-purpose building in Barangay Pandaitan in Paquibato. Funded by the New Zealand government, the Bahayahay aims to provide Ata women in Paquibato a venue where they can conduct training on their traditional crafts including dressmaking, beading, and basket-weaving.

“The Bahayahay will be our venue to train and teach the younger generations about the practices in our culture and tradition, to preserve it and ensure that it will last,” said Biyo Alma Omo, president of the Ata Women Association of Paquibato District.