Bahayahay, art building for Aeta

At a cultural exhibition of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority to mark Arbor Day at Harbor Point Ayala Mall inside the Subic Bay Freeport Zone, Aeta equipment were showcased.
Aeta craft will get a boost with the turnover to them on 19 June of a two-story multi-purpose building in Barangay Pandaitan in Paquibato. Funded by the New Zealand government, the Bahayahay aims to provide Ata women in Paquibato a venue where they can conduct training on their traditional crafts including dressmaking, beading, and basket-weaving.
“The Bahayahay will be our venue to train and teach the younger generations about the practices in our culture and tradition, to preserve it and ensure that it will last,” said Biyo Alma Omo, president of the Ata Women Association of Paquibato District.
The New Zealand Embassy, in a message read by Rolando Torres, a representative from the Office of the New Zealand Honorary Consul for Mindanao Executive Director, congratulated the Ata women in Paquibato and expressed hope that the project will help in the preservation of their culture and tradition.
Meanwhile, indigenous weavers in Bukidnon get a boost for their livelihood with modern sewing machines and kits received from Aboitiz Foundation and AboitizPower ‘s renewable energy unit Hedcor.
Complementing the donated equipment is guidance from the Manolo Fortich Technical Skills and Development Center, which will hone the skills of 20 women from the Guihean IP Women’s Association in Impasugong town through advanced sewing techniques.
The women will weave school uniforms and traditional attire, paving the way for economic growth in their community.