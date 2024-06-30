Baguio Courier ending print run

BAGUIO CITY — Residents of the Cordillera region, particularly news enthusiasts, have expressed sadness after learning about the closure of the Baguio Midland Courier (BMC), the first and longest-running community newspaper in the region.

Hamada Printers and Publishers Corporation, publisher of the BMC, announced in a public statement on 30 June, that the paper will stop printing on 22 July.

“The decision to cease operation was a difficult one and the management deeply regrets any impact this may have on our esteemed readers, newsboys, supporters, contributors, and advertisers,” stated the announcement signed by publisher and chief operations officer Gloria Antoinette M. Hamada.

Sinai Cariño Hamada founded the Baguio Midland Courier and published its first four-page issue on 28 August 1947.

“The paper coming out with 200 copies in its first issue is now being printed with more than 25,000 copies to date,” the media outlet said. “The paper was intended to provide information on the latest news and concerns of Baguio City and other places in the North.”

Fearless, friendly, free

Hamada’s vision was to create a community paper with the motto “fearless, friendly and free.” The paper quickly became a part of residents’ lives, with many sharing their memories online, particularly on the BMC Facebook page.

The announcement cited the “worldwide trend that newspapers are facing unprecedented challenges, leading to the closure of venerable publications” as the reason for the closure.

The online edition of the BMC, launched in 2007, reached readers around the globe. However, the print edition will no longer be available after July 22nd.

The corporation expressed gratitude to the community for its unwavering support. While the print edition is ending, “readers are encouraged to stay connected with BMC through any means possible,” the announcement said. “We are hopeful that new opportunities will arise, allowing us to continue our mission in different forms,” Hamada added.