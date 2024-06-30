An ode to 24

The number 24. It’s so humble, yet so profoundly woven into the fabric of our daily lives that it deserves a standing ovation—or at least a mildly enthusiastic golf clap.

As THE DAILY TRIBUNE celebrates its 24th anniversary, it's only fitting that we delve into the mystical, magical, and occasionally mundane significance of this illustrious digit.

First and foremost, let’s talk about the universally acknowledged deity of the number 24: Kobe Bryant. Yes, Kobe, the Black Mamba himself, wore the number 24 jersey, transforming it into a symbol of excellence, perseverance, and the kind of swagger that makes you want to drop a three-pointer right in someone’s face.

Moving on from the basketball court to the breakfast table, we encounter another staple of the number 24: The humble two dozen eggs. Whether scrambled, poached, or turned into a quiche that no one actually likes but eats anyway because, hey, it symbolizes abundance. You don’t just buy 24 eggs because you need them; you buy them because you’re ready to take on whatever culinary challenge comes your way.

Every day, we get a fresh set of 24 hours to squander, use wisely, or lose entirely to the black hole that is scrolling through social media. These 24 hours are meticulously divided into two 12-hour segments, probably because someone decided that was easier than counting to 24 twice.

But let’s not forget the cultural icons that 24 has given us. The TV show “24,” starring the eternally grimacing Kiefer Sutherland as Jack Bauer, kept us on the edge of our seats for, you guessed it, 24 episodes per season. Each episode represented one hour of a single day, a format so novel it made people forget that Kiefer Sutherland’s most significant role before that was as the villain in “The Lost Boys.” The show was a cultural phenomenon, reminding us all that a lot can happen in 24 hours, most of which is usually not worth the dramatic tension but hey, it makes for good TV.

In literature, we have the 24th letter of the alphabet, X. Often associated with the unknown or the illicit (X marks the spot, the X-Files, or those mysteriously labelled X-rated movies you pretended not to know about), X stands tall as a symbol of intrigue, and lately of Twitter. It’s the letter that keeps things spicy, the variable in algebra that makes students weep, and the rating that makes certain movies oh-so-tempting.

In the realm of games, the 24th card in a standard deck is the Queen of Clubs. She sits there with her enigmatic smile, ready to wreak havoc in your card games. Whether she’s part of a winning hand or the reason you lose your shirt in poker, she’s a reminder that the number 24 can bring both luck and disaster in equal measure.

Finally, we come to the everyday magic of the 24-pack of something-or-other from Puregold, probably the local version of Costco. Be it sodas, toilet paper rolls, or cans of cat food, buying in multiples of 24 is the hallmark of bulk shopping. It’s the silent agreement that you’ve reached a point in life where you need 24 of the same thing. It’s practical, it’s economical, and it’s slightly ridiculous, but it’s a small price to pay for convenience.

As we raise our glasses to the Daily Tribune on its 24th anniversary, let us celebrate not just the years of journalistic dedication and excellence, but also the quirky, delightful, and occasionally baffling significance of the number 24. Here’s to many more years of news, views, and numbers that make us scratch our heads and smile.

Here’s to more Starbucks! Cheers!