Alpine Storm Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs to Seven

In a breaking report from Geneva, Christophe Vogt of AFP reveals that the death toll has risen to seven following a weekend of violent storms and torrential rain across France and Switzerland.

Swiss authorities made a grim discovery on Sunday, unearthing two more bodies, which brought the country's fatality count to four. Meanwhile, in northeastern France, the severe weather claimed three lives. The storms, which battered both nations throughout the weekend, left a trail of destruction in their wake.

As rescue efforts continue, officials are grappling with the full extent of the damage. The sudden and intense nature of these storms has raised concerns about the increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather events in the region. With communities still reeling from the impact, authorities are now focused on recovery efforts and assessing how to better prepare for future meteorological onslaughts.