AkoOFW calls for gov't action at OFW Conference

The recent OFW Conference was significantly influenced by the active participation of the AkoOFW partylist, urging government action.

The conference was held at Henry Sy Hall in BGC, Taguig City, attended by a diverse group of OFW organizations, public sector representatives, and stakeholders.

Dr. Chie Umandap, the founding chairman and first nominee of AkoOFW, participated as a panelist. She actively contributed to discussions on the challenges and opportunities facing OFWs, emphasizing the necessity for stronger government support and protection.

The conference concluded with the adoption of a resolution urging the government to prioritize the active involvement of OFW representatives in policymaking. This resolution aims to ensure the safety and well-being of OFWs and to enhance their participation in decisions affecting their communities.

AkoOFW's participation in the event highlights its dedication to representing the concerns of OFWs and advocating for their rights. The partylist remains instrumental in advancing the welfare and empowerment of overseas Filipinos.