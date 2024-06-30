In the next five years, there could be artificial intelligence or AI application in state accounting and auditing that could counter graft and corruption, accurately and quickly, in state affairs.

The reality of AI in church affairs has reached the consciousness of Pope Francis when he said: “No machine should ever choose to take the life of humans.”

In response to AI-caused job displacement apprehension, AI godfather Geoffry Hinton urged the British government to adopt universal basic income or UBI. What is artificial intelligence or AI?

AI is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computers. In general, AI systems work by ingesting large amounts of data, analyzing data for correlations and patterns, and using these patterns to make predictions.

Programming AI systems focus on cognitive skills such as the following:

Learning is an aspect of AI programming involving acquiring data and creating rules, known as algorithms, to transform them into actionable information. These algorithms provide computing devices with step-by-step instructions to complete specific tasks.

Reasoning amounts to choosing the right algorithms to reach a desired outcome. Self-correction involves algorithms continuously learning and tuning themselves to provide the most accurate results possible.

AI is important for its potential to change how we live, work and play. It has been effectively used in business to automate tasks traditionally done by humans, including customer service, fraud detection and quality control.

In a number of areas, AI can perform tasks more efficiently and accurately than humans. It is especially useful for repetitive, detail-oriented tasks such as analyzing large volume of legal documents. AI’s ability to process massive data sets gives enterprise insights into their operations they might not otherwise notice. The rapidly expanding array of generative AI tools is also becoming important in fields ranging from education to marketing to product design.

Time will come when AI for state accounting and auditing which can perform tasks more efficiently and accurately than human state accountants and auditors will be effectively used in state fiscal administration. They could easily and more effectively be applied for repetitive, detail-oriented tasks such as analyzing large numbers of legal documents and massive data to detect fraud, like those in te disbursement acceleration program, the priority development assistance fund or its variant, and the classified extraordinary miscellaneous expenses, which is the circumvention of the Supreme Court decision against pork barrel.