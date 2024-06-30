A farewell to Sofitel Manila

Hotel Sofitel will be impossible to forget because of its legendary Spiral buffet.

Finding what captured your fancy was always a yummy adventure. It was the place where you could indulge in foie gras one minute, sushi the next, and Indian vegetarian, if you so desired — all while pretending you had any idea what half the cheeses were called in the cheese room, that was always so wonderfully stocked.

Spiral, its flagship restaurant got its name from its iconic spiral staircase and featured a stunning 21-foot bronze masterpiece by Filipino National Artist Eduardo Castrillo.

Then, there’s La Veranda, a glass-enclosed Parisian-style bar reminiscent of 1930s Paris.

The Sofitel Barbecue was made even yummier as one dined by its lovely pool, watched the sunset or feasted under stars.

Siete Pecados was the place to go for live bands with its contemporary music and vibrant night life.

But beyond the glitz and glamour, Sofitel was more than just a hotel—it was an institution. It was the place where memories were made, travelers found solace, and where locals flocked for a taste of the high life.

As Sofitel prepares to close its doors for the final time, one can’t help but feel a little nostalgic.

For sure there will be other hotels and perhaps other places to get a fix of five-star luxury.

But there will never be another Sofitel. It’s like saying goodbye to an old friend — and we all know how hard that can be.