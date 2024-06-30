5 of 27 seafarers back home safely

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) welcomed on Sunday five of the 27 seafarers, who were on board the MV Transworld Navigator when it was attacked by Houthi rebels on 23 June in the Gulf of Aden.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, DMW Assistant Secretary for Sea-based OFW Concerns Jerome Pampolina and OWWA Deputy Administrator Honey Quiño welcomed the arrival of the seafarers.

According to the DMW, it is the first batch of repatriated seafarers from the MV Transworld Navigator.

The DMW said it is in coordination with the shipowner and the licensed manning agency for the repatriation efforts.

Financial and other forms of assistance from the government were assured to the five individuals.

Due to the situation in the high-risk areas of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, the DMW has required shipowners whose vessels will pass through these waters to submit a risk and threat assessment and to deploy maritime security to ensure the safety Filipino seafarers.

The DMW is also reviewing its policies on the deployment of seafarers in the region.