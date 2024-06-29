WMSU building modern medical center

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Western Mindanao State University (WMSU) will construct a state-of-the-art medical center to serve as a training ground for medical students of the university and a hospital for the indigent residents of the west coast district of the city.

WMSU president Dr. Ma. Carla A. Ochotorena said yesterday that WMSU is now on the thick of preparation for the construction of the medical center that will serve as a training center for the students of the WMSU College of Medicine.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Senator Francis Tolentino vowed to fund the construction of the medical center.

When asked about the cost of the medical center, Senator Tolentino simply smiled and said “The fund would be enough to finance the construction of the medical center and fund the state-of-the-art equipment of the center.”

According to Ochotorena, the Medical Center will be constructed at the WMSU- College of Agriculture Campus located at Barangay San Ramon and will be operated by the WMSU College of Medicine.