WIN OR GO HOME: Gilas Pilipinas determined to make Olympic return

Gilas Pilipinas faces a do-or-die moment as it seeks to make a return to the Olympics after a 52-year absence.
Their last chance to secure the coveted Olympic berth lies in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) that will be held in Riga, Latvia from 2 to 7 July.
The road to Latvia itself wasn’t easy.
Inconsistencies and injuries made life difficult for the Filipino cagers, pushing them to the limit and challenging them to work hard to be at their best in the event that serves as the final gateway to the Summer Games.
Under Tim Cone, Gilas Pilipinas has been working tirelessly to address its weaknesses and enhance its strengths.
“We know what’s at stake,” said Cone in an interview before leaving for Turkey and Poland for a series of tune-up matches before facing Latvia and Georgia in the OQT.
Should they emerge victorious, they will face the survivors in the Brazil, Montenegro and Cameroon group for the lone ticket to Paris.
It’s a mission impossible, but Cone and his boys are ready for the challenge.
“This is our last shot at making it to Paris, and we’re putting everything we’ve got into this. The boys are ready and determined.”
The success of Gilas Pilipinas hinges on the performance of its key players. The roster is a blend of seasoned veterans and promising young talent, each bringing unique skills to the table.
Kai Sotto, the youthful 7-foot-3 slotman, is a cornerstone of the team. His presence in the paint, shot-blocking ability, and improving offensive skills make him a critical asset.
Also, his international experience and continued development are vital for the team’s success in Latvia.
Dwight Ramos, known for his versatility and basketball IQ, is another essential player.
Ramos can play multiple positions and is effective on both ends of the floor. His scoring, playmaking, and defensive prowess will be crucial in the high-stakes games of the OQT.
Veterans like June Mar Fajardo and Japeth Aguilar provide leadership and stability.
Fajardo’s dominance in the paint and Aguilar’s athleticism and versatility offer a balanced attack. Their experience in international competitions is invaluable as the team faces the pressure of the OQT.
The Latvia OQT is the final hurdle for Gilas Pilipinas. It features some of the best teams that narrowly missed direct qualification to the Olympics, making the competition fierce.
Latvia, for instance, made a surprising run up to the semifinals of the FIBA Basketball World Cup. But Davis Bertans missed the game-winning three-pointer in the Final Four against Germany, prompting the Latvians to suffer a 78-80 loss that doomed their chances for direct qualification.
But Gilas is aware of the tough road ahead in a bid to return to the Olympics for the first time since competing in 1972 in Munich.
In order to get into fighting form, they locked themselves up at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna before playing the Taiwan Mustangs on the eve of their departure to Europe.
They also hired former Cone acolyte in Sean Chambers as assistant coach, giving the players crystal-clear instructions on the concept of the Triangle Offense.
But for Cone, defense will still carry them through.
“Defense will win us games,” Cone said, bracing for the giants of Latvia and Georgia.
“We have the offensive firepower, but it’s our defense that needs to be rock solid.”
Ramos, who played under various Gilas coaches like Tab Baldwin and Chot Reyes, said their mental preparation will play a huge role in the OQT.
“The mental aspect is huge,” Ramos said.
“We need to stay focused and composed, especially in crunch time. Every game in Latvia will be like a final for us.”
The support of the Filipino fans cannot be underestimated.
The passionate and loyal fanbase provides an emotional lift to the team. Whether in the stands in Latvia or cheering from across the globe, the fans’ energy and encouragement are a source of inspiration for the players.
“We feel their support, even from miles away,” Sotto said.
“It gives us that extra push to keep fighting and never give up.”
The stage is set and the players are ready.
It’s now a do-or-die moment for these hungry Filipino dribblers.