WIN OR GO HOME: Gilas Pilipinas determined to make Olympic return

Gilas Pilipinas faces a do-or-die moment as it seeks to make a return to the Olympics after a 52-year absence.

Their last chance to secure the coveted Olympic berth lies in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) that will be held in Riga, Latvia from 2 to 7 July.

The road to Latvia itself wasn’t easy.

Inconsistencies and injuries made life difficult for the Filipino cagers, pushing them to the limit and challenging them to work hard to be at their best in the event that serves as the final gateway to the Summer Games.

Under Tim Cone, Gilas Pilipinas has been working tirelessly to address its weaknesses and enhance its strengths.

“We know what’s at stake,” said Cone in an interview before leaving for Turkey and Poland for a series of tune-up matches before facing Latvia and Georgia in the OQT.

Should they emerge victorious, they will face the survivors in the Brazil, Montenegro and Cameroon group for the lone ticket to Paris.

It’s a mission impossible, but Cone and his boys are ready for the challenge.

“This is our last shot at making it to Paris, and we’re putting everything we’ve got into this. The boys are ready and determined.”