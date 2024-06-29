WHEN STARS CLAP BACK

In her Instagram Live, Heart Evangelista shared a time when she used to cry over her videos’ low views because “numbers and all of that would matter. But it doesn’t matter anymore. Let’s just be happy and not get angry,” she added.

Heart shared that being on Fashion Weeks is her passion, and it’s also something that she just truly enjoys.

“In fact, yes, it was a living, it’s what I do, but it is not only what I do,” she said.

“Isang ubo ko lang, nagagastos ko rin ‘yung kinita ko, so hindi rin siya for a living,” she added. “It’s just really what I enjoy.”

For It’s Showtime host Anne Curtis, one of the most followed celebrity on all social media platforms, a simple one-liner to a netizens who made fun of the TV host and actress’ trademark lips.

“Hindi ko kelangan ng surgeon or any doctor dahil I was born and blessed with these lips or bunganga, as you say (I don’t need a surgeon or any doctor because I was born and blessed with these lips or mouth, as you say),” Anne answered on X.