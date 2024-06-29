Wanted Korean apprehended at NAIA 1

Operatives from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) arrested a South Korean national wanted in his home country for fraud at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport 1 on Saturday.

BI commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the suspect as Sin Man Seung, who was intercepted at Terminal 1 while attempting to board a Philippine Airlines flight back to Busan, South Korea.

“Sin was flagged by the BI’s Interpol system during the departure process,” Tansingco said. “Immigration supervisors confirmed he matched the Interpol alert.”

Reports said the BI transferred Sin to the Border Control and Intelligence Unit for custody and will be held at the BI Warden Facility in Taguig City until deportation proceedings conclude.

Tansingco revealed that Sin was not only on Interpol’s wanted list but also on the BI’s watchlist for previous deportation orders.

“We will deport him to Korea and permanently bar him from re-entering the Philippines,” said the BI chief.

According to BI-Interpol, Sin was charged with fraud by the Daegu district court on 24 February and Korean authorities allege that between October 2018 and July 2019, Sin defrauded a victim by promising a 10 percent return on investment in a gaming business.

However, Sin failed to fulfill his promises and fled to the Philippines after allegedly swindling the victim of over 820 million won or approximately US$600,000.