VAULTING FOR GLORY: Obiena ready to make country proud in Paris

As the world prepares for the Paris Olympics, Ernest John Obiena stands on the cusp of history, poised to vault not just for personal glory but for an entire nation’s dreams.
With the enchanting Eiffel Tower as a backdrop, the Filipino pole vault sensation’s journey to Paris embodies relentless determination, the pursuit of excellence, and the hope of bringing home an Olympic gold.
The 28-year-old Obiena’s rise in the pole vaulting had been remarkable.
Born into an athletic family, with a father who was a former pole vaulter and a mother who was a hurdler, Obiena seemed destined for greatness.
But it was not just his pedigree that shaped him: It was his unwavering work ethic and indomitable spirit.
His journey has been fraught with challenges. Injuries, financial hurdles, and the global pandemic have all threatened to derail his dreams. Yet, every obstacle has only strengthened his resolve.
“Every time I faced a hurdle, it only made me want it more,” said Obiena, who will march to the Summer Games oozing with confidence after winning a pair of gold medals in his previous campaigns.
“I’ve learned to embrace the pain and the challenges. They’re part of what makes victory sweet.”
Obiena’s training under Vitaly Petrov, the renowned coach behind pole vaulting legend Sergey Bubka, has been instrumental in his development.
Petrov’s demanding regimen and keen eye for detail have honed Obiena’s raw talent into refined skill.
“EJ has the spirit of a warrior,” Petrov said.
“His dedication is unparalleled. He absorbs every lesson, every critique, and turns it into fuel for his ambition.”
Making history as the first Filipino pole vaulter to qualify for the Olympics, Obiena’s performance at the Tokyo Olympics placed him among the global elite.
Despite failing to come up with a podium finish, his experience in his very first Olympic stint was invaluable.
“Tokyo was a learning experience,” Obiena admitted.
“I realized what it takes to compete at that level, and it only made me hungrier for Paris.”
As the Summer Games approaches, Obiena’s focus is sharper than ever.
He’s been breaking personal records, including the elusive six-meter mark that installed him as the best pole vaulter in Asia. And it sparked hopes that he can also soar to greater heights when the bright lights of the Olympics have been formally switched on.
But Obiena remains focused yet grounded. He knows the weight of a nation’s expectations rests on his shoulders, but he carries it with pride.
“Representing the Philippines is an honor I hold close to my heart,” Obiena said.
“I want to make my country proud, to show the world what Filipinos can achieve.”
Obiena’s journey to Paris is a narrative of hope, perseverance, and the unyielding quest for greatness.
As the world watches, he stands ready to soar, carrying with him the dreams of a nation, aiming not just to clear the bar, but to transcend it.