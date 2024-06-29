VAULTING FOR GLORY: Obiena ready to make country proud in Paris

As the world prepares for the Paris Olympics, Ernest John Obiena stands on the cusp of history, poised to vault not just for personal glory but for an entire nation’s dreams.

With the enchanting Eiffel Tower as a backdrop, the Filipino pole vault sensation’s journey to Paris embodies relentless determination, the pursuit of excellence, and the hope of bringing home an Olympic gold.

The 28-year-old Obiena’s rise in the pole vaulting had been remarkable.

Born into an athletic family, with a father who was a former pole vaulter and a mother who was a hurdler, Obiena seemed destined for greatness.

But it was not just his pedigree that shaped him: It was his unwavering work ethic and indomitable spirit.

His journey has been fraught with challenges. Injuries, financial hurdles, and the global pandemic have all threatened to derail his dreams. Yet, every obstacle has only strengthened his resolve.

“Every time I faced a hurdle, it only made me want it more,” said Obiena, who will march to the Summer Games oozing with confidence after winning a pair of gold medals in his previous campaigns.

“I’ve learned to embrace the pain and the challenges. They’re part of what makes victory sweet.”