Upholding the human touch

With the advent of modern technology, it is not farfetched to think that a major workforce involving human beings will be relegated to the backseat.

This, as modern technology will replace humans in doing what was originally manual and not technological in terms of work.

With artificial intelligence (AI) being a potential threat to human force, the entertainment industry will never be the same again as work such as broadcasting, scriptwriting, video production, editing and animation will rely heavily on computer-generated technology.

Less people will be needed in the workplace because of AI, displacing human resources in the process.

What, then, becomes of the entertainment shows when AI flourishes?

Programs will no longer have the human touch as modern technology will lord it over. Shows will be bereft of genuine emotions as everything becomes mechanical.

One's heavy reliance on AI will benefit only those who are pro-technology. In this scenario, there will be no genuine heart and soul in the production of every show.

With AI, it now becomes easier to copy one's body or work. Plagiarism will flourish as tech-savvy individuals can imitate previous works without worrying about the consequences of their actions.

While AI can be cost-efficient, it can be said that it is also detrimental to the young minds whose bright ideas can now be plagiarized in more ways than one.

When AI is fully developed in the entertainment industry, not only will the human force be depleted, pursuing a case of plagiarism will be an exercise in futility as tech experts can wiggle out from potential court litigation as they arm themselves with modern technology.

The use of modern technology in the entertainment industry far outweighs the potential chaos it can generate in the human force.