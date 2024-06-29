Upcycling plastic waste to various products

Upcycling diversion

For ELP’s general waste management work, equipment and infrastructure used are shredders, balers, circular sorting lines, pre-processing equipment (de-labeling, tube-cutter, etc) and low-cost wastewater treatment systems.

ELP also uses head compression molder. This machine transforms LVP into durable boards and sheets by shredding and cleaning plastic waste, and then heating and compressing it in molds to create the products.

Aside from boards for construction, furniture making, and other industries, ELP produces the Eco-grete, a plastic aggregate that can be added to any concrete product.

In the process, LVP are shredded and cleaned. Mineral binders are added into a plastic extrusion process that mineralize the plastic before crushing the aggregate into the desired size.

The mineralized plastic has stone-like properties and replaces mined gravel in concrete products such as pavers, blocks, tiles, and wall panels with similar properties to traditional products.

Digital tool

ELP builds and implements plastic waste collection programs, as well as activates communities, schools, businesses, and local government units (LGUs) to participate in waste segregation and collection initiatives.

It uses a track and trace tool from ASM Global, a digital solution provider and software developer. The digital tool enables seamless traceability, reporting and audit of ELP’s waste value chains and issuance of collection and diversion certificates in compliance with Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) regulations in the Philippines.

“This software is applicable from web and via app and is provided free of charge to all partners working with ELP,” said Weina.

“We currently jointly develop the system for global use after successful implementation in the Philippines,” she added.