U.P. digital transformation on target

The University of the Philippines (UP) has been actively implementing digital transformation initiatives for over a dozen years, with the goal to improve learning outcomes, widen access to education and boost research capabilities.

UP vice president for Development (digital transformation) Peter Sy narrated that the university has prioritized developing information systems for key operational areas like human resources, finances and student information.

“These initiatives have aimed to streamline processes, improve data management, and enhance decision-making capabilities across the university,” Sy told DAILY TRIBUNE in an interview.

“While the University has made progress, we recognize there’s still work to be done to fully realize our digital transformation (Dx) goals,” he added.

The university’s digital transformation efforts are driven by several factors as they aim to improve the quality and accessibility of education for students by leveraging technology to enhance learning and expand reach.

It also focuses on boosting research capabilities and collaboration within the university and with external partners and strive to improve operational efficiency and effectiveness across all university functions.

Digital technology has significantly improved the student learning experience at UP in several ways. The university has implemented learning management systems that allow for blended and fully online learning options, along with digital libraries and research databases that provide wider access to academic resources.

Additionally, UP has introduced digital collaboration tools to foster peer-to-peer learning and improve student-faculty communication.

According to Sy, digitalization has impacted the university’s administrative processes and operations, but progress has been uneven across the UP System.

“Some CUs implemented information systems for human resources and financial management. Student information systems have been developed, but integration across all constituent universities remains a challenge,” Sy said.

He added that these initiatives, spanning three administrations including the current one, have shown promise in increasing efficiency and improving data management where implemented.

He, however, acknowledged that significant work remains, particularly in achieving system-wide integration and consistent adoption.

“There’s substantial room for improvement to fully realize the benefits of digital transformation across all UP campuses,” he said.

Sy also said that UP will soon be implementing the Dayuda project to support faculty in effectively utilizing digital tools for teaching.

“It’s important to note that similar programs already exist in some form across various UP campuses. Dayuda (or “digital ayuda”) aims to build on these existing efforts, providing hands-on training to faculty cohorts on integrating digital content and online learning technologies into traditional face-to-face instruction,” he said.

“Through this project, we plan to offer workshops on resource-based learning approaches and ongoing support for blended course design. While Dayuda is still in its planning stages, it represents our commitment to enhancing and standardizing faculty development efforts across all campuses,” the university official added.

Sy cited that the university recognizes the importance of leveraging and expanding upon the successes of existing programs to ensure all faculty members have the skills and resources needed to effectively use digital tools in their teaching.

He also said that the university has robust mechanisms in place to ensure data security and privacy in their digital systems and platforms.

“A key component of this is our network of Data Protection Officers across our campuses. These officers play a crucial role in safeguarding personal data while simultaneously supporting the university’s core research function,” Sy said.

UP’s data protection officers work to implement and oversee comprehensive data governance policies, establishing clear guidelines for data handling, access, and protection across all university systems.

“They ensure we’re compliant with relevant data protection regulations while maintaining an environment conducive to academic inquiry and research,” he said.

“We’ve also implemented technical measures including encryption protocols, firewalls, and periodic security audits. Additionally, we’re running an Information Security Awareness project to educate our community about best practices in data protection,” the university official added.

“While these measures are effective, we continually assess and upgrade our data security strategies to address evolving threats and technological advancements. Our goal is to maintain a balance between robust data protection and the open, collaborative environment necessary for a thriving academic institution.”

The University of the Philippines is also actively exploring ways to leverage data analytics and artificial intelligence to enhance decision-making and student outcomes.