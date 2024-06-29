Under aida’s intent gaze

Technology has made a revolutionary change in the world. But artificial intelligence (AI) is indeed a game changer.

The concept of AI dates back several decades ago, but it has made sensational progress recently due to digital advancements, making it into the mainstream in 2023.

With its potential to bolster productivity, public services delivery, and spur economic growth, comes a proposed law in the House of Representatives to promote the development and regulation of AI in the country.

Filed in March last year, House Bill (HB) 7396 seeks to maximize the benefits and at the same time minimize the negative impacts of Al, which has rapidly transformed the global economy.

The bill’s proponent, Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers, saw the need to address the possible risks and challenges of AI by providing a comprehensive framework for its development and regulation in the country.

“It aims to foster an environment that promotes the responsible and ethical development of Al, while ensuring that its deployment is aligned with the values and interests of the Filipino people,” Barbers said.

The measure seeks to establish an intelligence body called the AI Development Authority (AIDA) which will be responsible for the development and implementation of a national Al strategy, promote research and development in Al, support the growth of Al-related industries, and enhance the skills of the Filipino workforce in the field of Al.

AIDA would oversee the development and deployment of AI technologies, ensuring they align with the principles of responsible AI development.

AI refers to the ability of machines, computer programs, systems, and software designed to perform tasks that simulate human intelligence, such as reasoning, learning, perception, and problem-solving.

While these exceptional qualities of AI have undoubtedly changed the game and raised businesses to the next level, many see it as a threat to humanity.

With the proliferation of AI comes fears about its implications, such as potential job displacement across various industries, and concerns that it may eventually replace humans in many roles.

Geoffrey Hinton, a former engineer at Google and touted as the “Godfather of AI,” has warned that AI poses a great risk to society and humanity.

A 2024 study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, however, allayed such fears, saying companies would find it challenging to replace humans with AI robots taking into account its current high cost at $19 billion which is expected to surpass $35 billion in 2030, according to US Stastista Research Department.

Barbers raised concerns after receiving reports about numerous business sectors, including local BPOs with over 528,000 employees, which could face significant risks due to the introduction of AI technology in the country.

With the intervention of AI in the job market, Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Lordan Suan believes it is necessary to pass a law that would safeguard employees from termination or layoffs due to automation by AI.

“As Al technology increasingly permeates various sectors, it has the potential to revolutionize the workforce landscape,” Suan said. “While Al can enhance productivity and reduce business costs, it also poses the risk of making certain jobs obsolete.”

The measure, he added, aims to strike a balance between harnessing the benefits of Al and mitigating its negative impacts on Filipino employees.

Over 193,000 employees at US-based tech companies have been laid off beginning in 2023, based on a tally compiled by the website Layoffs.fyi. The mass job cuts have reportedly continued into 2024.

These layoffs were largely attributed to the increasing adoption of AI in their operations. According to business tracker Crunchbase, these trends will likely persist as the tech industry explores further Al applications in their operations, potentially affecting Filipino employees in the telecommunications sector.

According to Suan, the bill, if passed into law, would mark a significant step towards a future where technological advancements and the preservation of labor rights advance hand in hand.

“[The] bill holds the promise of not only safeguarding jobs but also fostering a more resilient and adaptable workforce, ready to embrace the opportunities presented by Al,” he said.

The proposed law introduces provisions to protect employees affected by Al-related automation.

These include fair compensation in the event of termination or layoffs, opportunities for retraining for different organizational roles, and the requirement for advance notice and consultation before any job terminations.

These provisions are designed to ensure the smooth transition of employees in the face of Al-driven automation.

Both Barbers’ and Suan’s bills, however, are still pending at the committee level.