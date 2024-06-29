Tribune ’s sister act

For over two decades, the DAILY TRIBUNE has stood as one of the pillars of Philippine media. But the beating heart of the publication isn’t just in its stories written and edited by its reporters and editors, but in the dedicated people who help bring the company to life.

Joining a company comes with a set of motivations, challenges and triumphs. For DT’s executive director for Events and Promotions Chingkee Mangcucang and senior vice president for Administration and Finance Cheeney Eugenio, their tenure at DAILY TRIBUNE is marked by a blend of accidental beginnings, deep-rooted loyalty, and a passion for excellence.

These, perhaps, make up the common thread that deepens ties already bound by blood, for Mangcucang and Eugenio are sisters — the elder siblings of DT’s executive vice president Bettina Fernandez, wife of DT president Willie Fernandez.

Finding a calling in media

Working for DT is not just a simple job, it is a chance to rediscover one’s passion. Some staffers’ career journeys took a different turn upon joining the broadsheet.

Then Editor-in-Chief and founding chairman Ninez Cacho-Olivares established The Daily Tribune in 2000. Concept and Information Group, Inc., under its president Fernandez, acquired the broadsheet in 2018.

Eugenio describes her entry as accidental, having been part of the Concept and Information Group from the 1980s to 1990s.

She witnessed Concept Group’s evolution, seamlessly transitioning from one role to another — a PR firm and now a mover in the media industry.

Eugenio said she stayed on and has grown with the organization since loyalty is her defining characteristic.

“Joining the TRIBUNE wasn’t planned,” Eugenio said. “The Tribune joined us!”

“I am one of the oldest in the office. So, if you ask about inspiration or what made me join the company... actually it was accidental. When they bought the newspaper, I was already here as an accountant,” Eugenio said.

“But I started from the bottom as a clerk, now I am here, I never left. That’s what makes me happy,” she said.

For Mangcucang, joining the DAILY TRIBUNE was a confluence of factors. Family bonds and a thirst for a new challenge, after four decades in corporate and public service, fueled her decision.

She said the camaraderie and a flicker of unfulfilled dreams in her youth — hosting digital shows (Hot Patatas and Spotlight) — all coalesced into a decision that would shape her present career.

“Oh, my early days in the DAILY TRIBUNE were so much fun because I was hosting and I realized it could have been my career. I should have tried hosting when I was young and beautiful,” Mangcucang said.

“I love the challenge, (which) began when I was tasked to handle (TRIBUNE’S) brand communications (events, PR, promotions, marketing). Difficult is an understatement, but giving up was never an option.”

Turning points, growth

Mangcucang takes pride in the relationships she’s built with the help of DAILY TRIBUNE, as she has established good relations with a good number of clients, both in government and private sectors. Her secret? Perseverance, patience and humility. These same values fueled her personal growth.

“DAILY TRIBUNE honed my untapped skills,” she reflects. “I learned so much. Learning is never-ending, and the TRIBUNE opened opportunities for me to establish good relations with people from all walks of life.”

Eugenio’s career growth stemmed from the daily interactions within the four corners of her office when she began her career until she hopped over to the DAILY TRIBUNE.

“I was 23 years old at the time. I had older bosses, higher-ups, I had to get along with everyone,” she recalled. The environment fostered her ability to connect with others, a skill that has proved invaluable throughout her career.

For them, DAILY TRIBUNE emerges in their narratives as more than just a workplace — it’s a family.

Both Eugenio and Mangcucang have had their share of the company’s unwavering support during tough times and its commitment to pushing employees to be their best selves.

Mangcucang expressed her gratitude for the opportunities to hone her skills and connect with a diverse range of individuals. She highlights the importance of lifelong learning, a value deeply ingrained within the TRIBUNE’s culture.

Eugenio’s experience mirrors this sentiment. The TRIBUNE provided a platform for her to develop her interpersonal skills and transform from an introvert into a well-rounded professional.

“Personally, I feel indebted to the office. (The office) helped make my children professionals,” Eugenio said, as her daughter became a licensed medical doctor while her son became a licensed electrical engineer.

“Although I can say that I didn’t only rely on the office for income. (My husband and I) had a small business (and) we found ways,” she added.

Facing challenges head-on

DAILY TRIBUNE, like any organization, has faced its share of challenges, too. Besides, the world of media is not without its hurdles.

Mangcucang acknowledged the constant pressure to excel in the field. “Every day is always difficult because everyone is committed to being the best,” she said.

She highlights the challenges of a lean team, especially in her department, where young talent tends to come and go quickly. “Most young people are impatient and they come and go,” she noted.

Eugenio shares a similar sentiment, pointing out the complexities of dealing with a large staff and a changing media landscape. She admitted that sometimes she is confronted with the challenges of a diverse workforce.

“It used to be easy to manage people (in the corporate setting). But it’s different when you’re dealing with the media. Some take things personally when they are being called out for not following instructions,” Eugenio said.

Despite the hurdles, both Mangcucang and Eugenio emphasized the importance of a proactive approach.

Mangcucang underscores the value of teamwork, highlighting the collaborative spirit that carries the team through thick and thin.

Eugenio, a firm believer in the power of prayer, highlights its importance alongside open communication and collaboration within the team, while seeking guidance from the company’s leadership.

“You can’t control people’s minds. We need to talk things out within our building,” she said.

When faced with difficulties, both Mangcucang and Eugenio, as well as Chingbee Fernandez, find solace in their faith.

“God is our divine leader,” Mangcucang said. Eugenio echoed her, adding, “Trust in prayer. Every morning, you need to pray.”

Words of wisdom

Eugenio and Mangcucang offer valuable advice to aspiring professionals who want to navigate the dynamic world of media.

“Accept the challenge. Be like a sponge. Learn everything you can. Don’t burn bridges; build relationships. You will definitely meet some of them again on your way up, and most on your way down. It may sound like an old cliche but that’s how life is,” Mangcucang said.

Eugenio’s message centers around honesty, patience, gratitude and a long-term perspective. She emphasizes the value of staying committed and contributing to the company’s success.

“Being honest is easy if you are raised that way. You get punished if you lie, right? Honesty is developed as you grow older, the same goes for patience and gratitude.”

“Work hard for improvement and the success of the company, and learn to show gratitude after the company has helped you,” she added.