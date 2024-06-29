TOY COLLECTORS ASSEMBLE AT SM CITY BACOOR’S TOY FEZT 2.0

Excitement reached a fever pitch as toy collectors gathered at SM City Bacoor for the highly anticipated launch of Toy Fezt 2.0. From June 8 to 22, the mall’s Event Center transformed into a spectacular showcase from two esteemed artists famous for their fan-made, life-sized, and larger-than-life action figures, offering shoppers an exclusive and exhilarating experience.
The Artists Behind the Statues
Famous for his life-sized Japanese anime classics, Jerry Santos of Jerry’s Life Size Toys and Collectibles wowed shoppers as he brought back nostalgic 90’s moments with his magnificent creations. His passion for crafting intricately made statues sprung from his love for classic anime shows since he was a child. His works are highly valued, especially by toy collectors aiming to get classic life-size memorabilia, and they were the center of attention at big toy conferences and events.
Surreal and very detailed, Andrew Zamora’s collection impressed guests as they looked at his life-sized creations made from fiberglass. His company, Drew’s Life Size Statue, is known for intricately designed art pieces, displays, and exclusive collections, not just in the country. His creations have reached Texas and Chicago, USA, Australia, and Colombia, but he’s glad to have his statues displayed at the Toy Fest as this was his first time exhibiting his huge action figures in one large venue.
Collect and Meet
Collectors had the chance to expand their treasure troves with Bazfam Studio’s irresistible array of limited-edition action figures. Industry insiders like Nixon of NTOYS SHOP , Krazykyle The Filipino Picker, and Jason Fernandez of NTOYS SOUTH, were present, sharing valuable insights from the world of toy collection.
The anticipation peaked at the first zap of Toy Fezt 2.0, where heroes awaited at SM City Bacoor. Enthusiasts from all over the South, including those who are in Bicol Region, are invited to join this ultimate celebration of fandom as another toyverse of collectibles displayed at SM City Sorsogon. This exhibit will continue to travel from SM City Bacoor to all SM malls in South Luzon until 2025. Next stop is SM City Sta.Rosa, so watch out! Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of action figures and collectibles. Be part of the excitement and celebrate your favorite characters at Toy Fezt 2.0!