Towards a Brighter Future: ONE MERALCO FOUNDATION CHAMPIONS INCLUSIVE EDUCATION FOR THE FILIPINO YOUTH

School Electrification Program

Students of Kboyong Elementary School in T’boli, South Cotabato can now use electronic gadgets for easier learning after the installation of a solar PV system that provides electricity to the school building.

Most schools located either in the mountains or in islands are not able to tap into a power source, making it difficult for students and teachers to maximize multimedia aids such as televisions to view educational videos or laptops for learning.

OMF has responded to these challenges through its School Electrification Program, through which it provides solar photovoltaic (PV) systems that supply power to school beneficiaries. This support enables students and teachers to use their laptops, TVs, printers, and scanners for interactive learning. Similarly, the teachers no longer have to travel to areas with electricity just to print activity sheets or test papers, increasing their productivity.

In 2023, a total of 10 public schools benefitted from OMF’s School Electrification Program. These include Kboyong Elementary School in T’boli, South Cotabato, which has 134 students of tribal descent. These students endure a 6-hour travel via a motorcycle ride and a long walk just to go to school.

OMF partnered with Lenovo Philippines to provide the learning community with laptops that allow students to watch educational videos and connect to the internet for research purposes.

Blanga Elementary School in Sitio Blanga, Barangay Nalilidan in Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat receives one of the laptops donated by Lenovo Philippines Inc.

Since 2011, OMF was able to provide solar-powered electricity to 300 public schools nationwide under its School Electrification Program, which has since benefited more than 91,000 students and almost 3,000 teachers.