Time for electric ferry

In February, the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) introduced and demonstrated the first electric boat in the country, the Filipino-made Safe, Efficient and Sustainable Solar-Assisted Plug-In Electric Boat (SESSY E-Boat). The test ride was done off the Manila Yacht Club in Manila Bay.

The engineering department of Mapua University built the Sessy with the Department of Energy and DoST shouldering the P19 million cost of the project.

A local shipbuilder believes that it’s time for the country to adopt electric boats for interisland travel and sees the Sessy as the ideal model for sea transportation.

“The time to act is now to introduce solutions as a mode of zero-emission domestic sea transport in the Philippines and in compliance with IMO (International Maritime Organization) greenhouse gas strategy,” IMP Shipyard president and chairman Capt. Gaudencio C. Morales tells the DAILY TRIBUNE.

Morales reveals that his shipyard in Albuera, Leyte is keen on building commercial versions of the 10-seater Sessy to replace the conventional fleet of Metro Ferry which he also owns.

“IMP Shipyard is focusing on the development of an energy-efficient ship propulsion system aimed at reducing the environmental impact of ship operations on the marine environment,” he says.

“In ship repair, we are now working on some technological innovations to address the requirements of Marina MC SR 202-06 on sulfur cap policy, also known as the IMO 2020 which aims to reduce the amount of sulfur oxides emanating from ships,” Morales adds.

Diesel vs electric

Electric ferries are already widely used in European countries such as Norway, the frontrunner of such technology, according to Morales. In Asia, Singapore, Thailand, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia and now Vietnam are adapting it.

Morales says e-boats have advantages over conventional vessels because of its electric propulsion system.

“The significant advantage of an electric propulsion system is the effect of safeguarding the environment, saving more on fuel, and being friendly to the crew and passengers in terms of noise and vibration. Generally, it has nearly no noise, it is small in size, therefore small space in the engine room. It is lightweight and has no exhaust smell,” he says.

Other advantages of electric propulsion is it provides instant torque, has a very fast throttle response, the cost of replacing dead batteries is less than the cost of fuel over the same distance and is cheaper to buy with inexpensive parts when compared to similarly powered diesel engines.

“Common propulsion in most (if not all) domestic ships is the diesel engine propulsion system and its advantages are easily available, low but complex maintenance, high reliability, of course, good fuel efficiency. However, their disadvantages are loud noise, high vibration (not good for the crew), bad emission, and significant weight to the ship,” Morales says.

“The diesel engine also requires a complex cooling system and large fuel tanks,” he adds.

Further, the diesel fuel propulsion system has speed, is easily available, low maintenance, high reliability, of course, good fuel efficiency but it is bigger and heavier than electric propulsion, therefore you need a large engine room, according to Morales. The noise and vibration are significant, it has harmful emissions, a complex high fuel oil treatment system, and extensive maintenance requirements.

The distance an e-boat can travel is limited to the size of the battery bank. Electronic components are prone to corrosion-caused failure. The parts are not easily available because they are not common, yet. Also, skilled and qualified labor is difficult to find.

“Significantly, since this is a new technology, whenever there is a problem, the cause is not easily identified, therefore, it will take time to troubleshoot the cause of the problem,” he says.

Nevertheless, electric ferry for the coastal and inland water transport system is ideal and highly feasible mainly considering the distance between coastal communities and the size of inland water areas.

“The size, cost, and savings on fuel and protection of the environment are perfect for the archipelagic nature of the Philippines,” says Morales.

“That’s the reason why the shipbuilding program of IMP Shipyard is short-distance ferries adapted to this technology. We may start with a hybrid-electric, meaning, the main propulsion is electric but supported by an auxiliary engine that will support the battery.”

Morales says, “The challenge that we are now trying to address is the availability of the charging station facility for this electric ferry as well as the proportionate power grid to repower or charge up the battery of the electric ferry.”

Importing many available technologies in China and Europe solves this challenge, he says.