Thoughts to Live by: St. Peter's Pence

Today's Thoughts to Live by, 30 June, Sun, 13th Sunday in Ordinary Time, St. Peter's Pence:

Liturgy of the Word --

Wis. 1:13-15; 2:23-24;

Ps. 30:2, 4, 5-6, 11, 12, 13;

2 Cor. 8:7, 9 , 13-15;

Mk. 5:21-43.

1. Note from ORDO --

Today is Peter's Pence Sunday (Obolum Sancti Petri). It refers to the apostolic and charitable ministries of the Holy Father. Collections from all Masses are sent to Rome. The Holy Father has given assistance to the Iraqi and Ukraine people, to needy churches, and for human development in poor regions.

2. 1st Reading, Wis.1:13-15; 2:23-24 -- God does not rejoice in the destruction of the living. For he fashioned all things that they might have being" (vv. 13-14). He gives a gift of immortality to the righteous (v. 15). "For God formed us to be imperishable, the image of his own nature he made us" (2:23). But death entered the world because of the devil's work (v. 24).

3. Responsorial Ps. 30:2, 4, 5-6, 11, 12, 13 -- A psalm of thanksgiving for deliverance.

"I praise you,Lord, for you raise me up.... I cried out to you for help and you healed me.... you let me live," and not let me go down to Sheol, the pit of the dead (vv. 2-4). "Sing praise to the Lord, you faithful... For his anger lasts but a moment; his favor a lifetime" (vv. 5-6). "Hear, O Lord, have mercy on me, Lord be my helper. You changed my mourning into dancing.... O Lord, my God, forever will I give you thanks" (vv. 11-13).

4. 2nd Reading, 2 Cor. 8:7, 9, 13-15 -- On the occasion of raising funds in the Gentile church of Corinth to help the needy mother church of Jerusalem. St. Paul exhorts the Christians to excel in love and concern for others (vv. 7-8). "For you know the gracious act of our Lord Jesus Christ, that for your sake he became poor although he was rich, so that by his poverty you might become rich" (v. 9). St. Paul alludes here to the poverty of the Lord's passion and death that has given us an overflowing wealth of saving grace. "Your surplus should supply their needs, so that their surplus may also supply your needs" (v. 14). A sharing of resources. St. Paul quotes from the Old Testament narrative of the "manna" in the desert: "Whoever had much did not have more, and whoever had little did not have less" (v. 15).

5. Gospel, Mk. 5:21-43, A Narrative of two miracles. The story is also found in Mt. 8:18-26 and in Lk. 8:40-56. Jairus, a synagogue official, falls at the feet of Jesus, pleading, "My daughter is at the point of death. Please, come lay your hands on her that she may get well and live." Jesus follows him, while a large crowd presses upon him (vv. 21-24).

6. A woman, who had spent in vain all that she had to be cured of hemorrhages that had afflicted her for 12 years, comes up to Jesus and touches his cloak. "If I but touch his cloak, I will be healed." Immediately, she is cured (vv. 25-29). Feeling that power has gone out of him, Jesus asks, "Who has touched my clothes?" But the disciples do not know. He turns around and the woman, "in fear and trembling," falls down before Jesus and tells him the truth (vv. 30-33). Jesus tells her: "Daughter, your faith has saved you, go in peace and be cured of your affliction" (v. 34).

7. While Jesus was speaking, Jairus learns that his daughter has just died. Jesus tells him, "Do not be afraid; just have faith." Jesus allows only Peter, James, and John to accompany him. At the house of Jairus, Jesus puts all the weeping and wailing people out. They ridicule him when he says, "The child is not dead, but asleep" (vv. 35- 40). With the child's parents and the three Apostles witnessing, Jesus takes the child by the hand and says, "Talitha koum," "Little girl, I say to you arise!"

(vv. 41). The girl, a child of 12, arises and walks around, utterly astounding the crowd (v. 42). Jesus gives strict orders not to let anyone know and to give the girl something to eat (v. 43).

8. Today's Liturgy of the Word revolves around the over-all theme of God's great power and love, our need to pray to the Lord for deliverance (1st Reading and Responsorial Psalm). The Gospel teaches us the imperative of faith, the faith that Jairus and the woman shared. It is our faith in Jesus, demonstrated by deeds of love and service (2nd Reading), that makes us righteous and endows us with saving grace.

9. Prayer -- O God, because of their faith, your Divine Son healed the daughter of Jairus and the woman afflicted with hemorrhages. Grant, we pray, that you may deepen and enliven our faith in you. We thank you for the many blessings you have poured upon us. This we pray, through Christ, our Lord. Amen.

Prayers, best wishes, God bless!