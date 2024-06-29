THE ‘OTHER’ OLYMPIANS: Esteban, Saso burn with Filipino pride

Maxine Esteban and Yuka Saso will go down as the biggest ‘what-ifs’ in the history of Philippine sports.

But although they are now playing for different flags — Esteban for Ivory Coast and Saso for Japan — they will still march to the Paris Olympics with their heads held high with their heart pumping for the Philippines.

The 22-year-old Esteban, a prodigious fencer, recently made headlines when she decided to represent Ivory Coast.

She said this move was driven by a desire to gain more competitive experience and contribute to the sport’s growth in a country where fencing is still developing.

Despite the switch, Esteban’s heart beats with pride for the Philippines.

“I am, and always will be, proud to be Filipino,” said Esteban, an eight-time national champion in women’s foil event before suffering an injury in the World Fencing Championship in Cairo in 2022.

She took a leave of absence from the Philippine Fencing Association but was no longer allowed to return upon her recovery, prompting her to switch nationalities to Ivory Coast.

“Every time I step onto the piste, I carry with me the spirit of the Philippines.”

Esteban’s recent achievements speak volumes about her dedication and skill. At the African Fencing Championships recently, she clinched the silver medal against a powerhouse foe from Egypt, proving that she is ready to face the best fencers in the world in Paris.