The Medical City Celebrates a Decade of Excellence at the Endocrine Diabetes and Thyroid Center’s 10th Anniversary

Manila, Philippines, June 28, 2024— The Medical City (TMC) proudly celebrates the 10th anniversary of Endocrine Diabetes and Thyroid Center (EDTC). Over the past decade, the center has evolved into a hub for comprehensive endocrine care, driven by its commitment to patient-centered services and clinical excellence.

Launched as the Diabetes Center in June 2014, the facility quickly expanded in February 2015 to meet the increasing demand for specialized diabetes care. This expansion included new services like Fundus Photo for retinopathy screening and Diabetic Foot Diagnostic Exam for neuropathy and artery disease screening.

Under the leadership of Dr. Ruben Kasala, Dr. Elizabeth Paz-Pacheco, and current Head, Dr. Mary Queen Villegas-Florencio, the center laid a strong foundation, eventually rebranding it to Endocrine Diabetes and Thyroid Center to cater to thyroid care and other endocrine procedures.

Today, the EDTC provides a wide range of specialized diabetes and endocrine care services, including Endocrinology Consultations, Complete Diabetes Panels, Pediatric Type 2 Metabolic Screening, Fundus Photo, diabetes foot screening, hormonal testing, and more. This is complemented by the best-in-class TMC Wound Care Center, headed by Rhyan Hitalla, which ensures comprehensive management of diabetes-related complications like diabetes foot care and wound management. The introduction of the Lifestyle Assessment and Management Program underscores the center’s dedication to early detection and holistic patient care.

True to its mission of paving the way for better delivery and access to healthcare, EDTC partners with Pasig City to provide its communities with programs such as health education, diabetes, metabolic, and thyroid screening. With engaging and collaborative programs such as Pens for Environmental Sustainability (PENS), the center has encouraged patients to recycle used insulin pens, collecting and donating approximately 345,600 empty insulin pens for recycling.

“I am truly proud of what the Endocrine group has achieved over the years,” said Dr. Ruben Kasala, Founding Member of the EDTC and CEO of The Medical City Ortigas. “From a humble beginning of diabetes patient education to all the diagnostic endocrine tests for thyroid, adrenal, and pituitary disorders and complication screening tests for diabetes and obesity and diabetes foot care and wound management. The whole staff is well engaged and contributes to more innovations for diagnosing and managing endocrine disorders. A proud day for the section of endocrinology”

A Week-Long Tribute to a Decade of Dedication

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, EDTC decided to give back to its community by providing free consultation, nutrition counseling, and blood sugar screenings, and hosted a lay forum for the residents of Brgy. Sta. Cruz, Pasig City.

As EDTC enters its second decade, The Medical City remains steadfast in its commitment to providing cutting-edge, compassionate care. With a commitment to continuous improvement and a passion for patient well-being, one thing remains certain–EDTC is poised to shape the future of endocrine healthcare for years to come.

For additional information about EDTC and its services, please contact 8988-1000 loc. 6611.