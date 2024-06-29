The future

There is no turning back the clock. As man marches forward in time and space, his gift of knowledge and research will continually explore virgin fields to address challenges. His mind’s potential is infinite. Lives will be greatly influenced by ingenuity and advances in technology. It is to the credit of man’s boundless technological knowledge and power for innovation that we are now experiencing a sort of revolution challenging unexplored technological dogmas.

AI is man’s greatest contribution to humanity. It makes life easier and facilitates the process of solving a given problem. It is a great tool for everybody from household chores to factory and office workers in their daily routinary work. Employers are forced to establish a recruitment template requiring a minimum knowledge of technological innovations and advances, else they will eat dust in the competitive corporate world. There will be alterations of the set of order we have been used to but its man’s way of providing new answers to question.

AI will definitely change our outlook on labor, recruitment and output. Management has to use it to facilitate output, return on investment and profit. Recruitment policies will be rebooted to make basic AI knowledge a minimum qualification for new hires as they can produce more with ease and even fun. Management AI and other technological projects for the organization would be offered to stay competitive.

In the Islamic world, one of the important concerns of people is determining the exact time to perform the five prayers each day. With technology, one can just upload the Islamic apps and using Siri, one can be told the exact time of prayer wherever one is situated.

Unfortunately, these inventions have their downsides in the military world. With it, new weapons of mass destruction could be developed and launched easily through technological advances regardless of distance to the target. Already, we have seen in movies the advent of drone attacks and remote-controlled robot soldiers causing heavy damage to fighters non-combatants alike.

In the 2017 Marawi siege, the rebels in the early hours of the war had their drones that monitored the movement of government troops. It was a good thing that it was discovered and shot down, otherwise the siege of the city could have lasted longer than five months.

In sum, we just have to embrace AI and future technological advances.

